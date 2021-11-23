The ‘Where We Bout to Eat At?’ Kid (Antwain Fowler) Has Passed Away | VIDEO

*It’s always a sad day when a little person returns to the essence too soon.

To those who remember, Antwain “TJ” Fowler became a viral star two years ago on YouTube, amassing 24 million views and 187,000 likes.

The video, which was lighthearted and endearing, shows a then four-year-old Fowler, who suffered from a rare autoimmune disorder, asking “Where We Bout To Eat At,” with his chubby cheeks and pouting reaction which made many fall in love with him.

Fowler’s mother, whose name appears to be Christina Burns and who runs Fowler’s Instagram account @_antwainsworld, according to the page’s bio, announced the child’s death in a pair of Instagram posts on Sunday and Monday. The account has over 640,000 followers.

“I didn’t deserve to be left empty like this,” she wrote in the caption. She also posted about Fowler’s death on her own Instagram account @_chinablaq, where she goes by the name ChinaDoll and has over 70,000 followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG TJ (@_antwainsworld)

Fowler and his mother have a large following online. The AntwainsWorld channel has over 245,000 subscribers and 36 million views on YouTube.

The page includes videos like young Fowler undergoing a spa day and performing internet challenges with his family.

“I tried hiding you from the world early on but couldn’t you were meant to be seen,” Fowler’s mother wrote in an Instagram caption on Monday.