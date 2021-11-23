Tuesday, November 23, 2021
HomeNews
News

The ‘Where We Bout to Eat At?’ Kid (Antwain Fowler) Has Passed Away | VIDEO

By EurWebWriter
0

*It’s always a sad day when a little person returns to the essence too soon.

To those who remember, Antwain “TJ” Fowler became a viral star two years ago on YouTube, amassing 24 million views and 187,000 likes.

The video, which was lighthearted and endearing, shows a then four-year-old Fowler, who suffered from a rare autoimmune disorder, asking “Where We Bout To Eat At,” with his chubby cheeks and pouting reaction which made many fall in love with him.

Fowler’s mother, whose name appears to be Christina Burns and who runs Fowler’s Instagram account @_antwainsworld, according to the page’s bio, announced the child’s death in a pair of Instagram posts on Sunday and Monday. The account has over 640,000 followers.

“I didn’t deserve to be left empty like this,” she wrote in the caption. She also posted about Fowler’s death on her own Instagram account @_chinablaq, where she goes by the name ChinaDoll and has over 70,000 followers.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Brittney Spencer’s ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ Wows, Honors Dean Dillon at CMHoF | WATCH

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIG TJ (@_antwainsworld)

Fowler and his mother have a large following online. The AntwainsWorld channel has over 245,000 subscribers and 36 million views on YouTube.

The page includes videos like young Fowler undergoing a spa day and performing internet challenges with his family.

“I tried hiding you from the world early on but couldn’t you were meant to be seen,” Fowler’s mother wrote in an Instagram caption on Monday.

Previous article103-Year-Old Woman Recalls Picking Cotton as Teenager in Viral Video
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO