Tuesday, November 23, 2021
OWN Drops First Look at ‘Kings of Napa’ Series Starring Isiah Whitlock Jr. [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
kings of napa-
‘The Kings of Napa’ via OWN/Twitter

*OWN has announced the premiere date for its new wine country drama “The Kings of Napa.”

The network has also dropped a first look trailer featuring series star Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Reginald King, the owner of a Napa Valley, California vineyard who suddenly decides to step down, leaving his family in turmoil. 

The hotly anticipated new series is set to premiere in January 2022. Check out the preview below. 

READ MORE: ‘Peace of Mind with Taraji’ Features Nicole Byer Episode on Facebook Watch | LOOK

Here’s more from Urban Hollywood 411:

The African American King family members enjoy a life of affluence and grace the covers of society magazines. But their lives get turned upside down when Reginald leaves his three children to run the family business. Despite adhering to the idea of family first, the children are quick to stab each other in the back as they all vie for the top position.

The series also stars FBI alum Ebonée Noel as August King, the middle sibling and the family’s brilliant marketing whiz. Rance Nix plays Dana King, the older brother and the savvy CFO of the winery. Karen LeBlanc plays Vanessa King, the matriarch of the family who gave up her career to help run the winery in Napa with her husband Reginald King. Yaani King Mondschein plays Bridgette Pierce, the cousin of the King siblings who works as the vineyard manager for House of Kings wine. Ashlee Brian plays Christian King, the youngest brother with swag who manages the winery’s bottling facility but knows little about growing grapes. And Devika Parikh plays Melanie Pierce, August’s aunt who is now back in the States with a firestorm that threatens to change the King family forever.

Academy Award winner Matthew A. Cherry (“Hair Love”) directs the first two episodes of the series from writer and executive producer Janine Sherman Barrois

“The Kings of Napa” premieres Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at 8 P.M. ET/PT on OWN. Watch the trailer below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

