Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Malcolm X’s Daughter Malikah Shabazz Found Dead in Brooklyn Home

By Ny MaGee
Malikah Shabazz
Malikah Shabazz via Twitter

*Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X, was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment by her daughter on Monday. She was 56.

According to Business Insider, police said her death appears to be due to natural causes.

Shabazz is the youngest of Malcolm X’s six daughters with his wife Betty Shabazz. Their other daughters’ are Qubilah Shabazz, Attallah Shabazz, Gamilah Lumumba Shabazz, Ilyasah Shabazz, Malaak Shabazz, and Malikah Shabazz.

Following news of Shabazz’s death, Bernice King, daughter of the late Martin Luther King Jr., offered her condolences on social media. 

“I’m deeply saddened by the death of #MalikahShabazz. My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X. Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, when Brother Malcolm was assassinated. Be at peace, Malikah,” King said on Twitter.

READ MORE: Two Men Convicted in Malcolm X Assassination to Be Exonerated

Shabazz’s death comes days after two men were exonerated in the convicted killing of Malcolm X. 

As reported by NBC News, three Nation of Islam members were charged with the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X, and each was sentenced to life in prison. The civil rights icon was fatally shot on Feb. 21, 1965, at the Audubon Ballroom in New York City, where hundreds had gathered to hear him speak. 

Muhammad Aziz, Mujahid Abdul Halim, and Khalil Islam were convicted of the murder in 1966 and sentenced to life in prison. The men were imprisoned for decades before Aziz, 83, was released in 1985. Islam was released two years later and died in 2009. Halim was reportedly granted parole and released from prison in 2010.

Aziz and Islam always maintained their innocence. Aziz and Islam’s estate are represented by the Innocence Project and New York-based civil rights law firm Shanies Law Office. They worked with Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance to get the men’s names cleared, The New York Times reports. 

As reported by, Complex, Malcolm X’s family “revealed a letter written by a New York police officer that they say shows the NYPD and the FBI were behind the 1965 assassination of their father,” the outlet writes. 

The investigation behind Malikah Shabazz’s death is reportedly ongoing.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

