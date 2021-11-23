Tuesday, November 23, 2021
HomeNews
News

Jurors Hear About Ahmaud Arbery’s ‘Dirty Toenails’ in Closing Arguments [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

Ahmaud Arbery
Ahmaud Arbery

*A defense attorney in the trial of the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery has sparked outrage after making mention of the victim’s dirty toenails in closing arguments on Monday. 

Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan face nine charges, which include malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment. Lawyers for the McMichaels argue their clients were justified in chasing down Arbery when they saw him on a property that was under construction. The trio allegedly attempted to make a citizen’s arrest and killed Arbery when he resisted their threatening tactics.

We previously reported… Arbery, 25, was called “F–king n—-r” as he lay dying on the pavement after being shot while allegedly jogging through his Georgia neighborhood on February 23, 2020. Prosecutors rested their case over a week ago “after the jury saw graphic photos of the shotgun wounds that punched a gaping hole in Arbury’s chest,” per The Associated Press. 

READ MORE: Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial: Shotgun Caused Gaping Hole in Victim’s Chest

On Monday, Laura Hogue, one of Gregory McMichael’s lawyers, appeared to compare Arbery to a dirty animal during closing arguments and elicited outrage from his family.

“Turning Ahmaud Arbery into a victim after the choices that he made does not reflect the reality of what brought Ahmaud Arbery to Satilla Shores in his khaki shorts with no socks to cover his long, dirty toenails,” Hogue told jurors. Watch the moment via the clip above.

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, left the courtroom after Hogue’s remark, saying “I gotta get out of here.”

“I thought it was very, very rude to talk about his long, dirty toenails and to totally neglect that my son had a huge hole in his chest when he was shot with that shotgun,” she later told CNN.

Cooper-Jones noted that the defense does not “have the proper evidence to get a conviction,” Cooper-Jones said. “So they’re actually going to any measure to get it, to get a conviction, which is not there for them.”

Activist Shawn King shared a clip of the lawyer’s comments on his Facebook page, along with the comment: “This is that disgusting moment attorney Laura Hogue, who represents the men who murdered Ahmaud, says he wasn’t a victim, then begins talking about his “long dirty toenails.” It was so infuriating that Ahmaud’s mother had to get up to leave before she went off on this woman.”

One Facebook user commented under his post: “Make no mistake, her words were intentional! She wants to paint Mr. Arbery as less than human, a nobody! This case is racism at its best, had Ahmaud been any color but Black, he’d be alive today!”

Another chimed in with, “This is the deep south with a jury makeup that does not represent Brunswick Georgia. She knew exactly what she was doing. It is tried and proven to work. History does not repeat, but it rhymes. Trial should have been moved.”

A third added, “Do you know what has long dirty toes? A beast, a wild animal. So what do you do with a wild animal, hunt them and kill them. I think she just dehumanize him. Amazing when it is a black man, they always find the ways to dehumanize. Even when they gang him and murdered him, they are now the victim.”

Previous articleDominique Morisseau’s ‘Paradise Blue’: A Bang-up Performance! – An EUReview
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO