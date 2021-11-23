Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Iman Shumpert: Former NBAer Wins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*He’s not the first pro athlete to take home the mirrorball trophy on “Dancing with the Stars.” However, he’s the first former NBA player to do it. We’re of course referring to Iman Shumpert.

Yep, if you missed it, Monday night Shumpert, along with his pro-partner, Daniella Karagach, won all the marbles this season on the ABC dance competition show.

The Oak Park, Illinois native told the audience he dedicated his win to his mother, who is a big fan of the show.

“I apologize for being a little bit emotional,” he said, adding his mom had tested positive for COVID-19 so she couldn’t be there to see his win. “I hope Chicago’s watching this!”

Iman Shumpert (wins DWTS) - Getty
Iman Shumpert celebrates winning Dancing with the Stars – Getty

In other “DWTS” news, Jojo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson took home second place, also making history this season as the first same-sex couple on the show.

Siwa explained she was dancing to help other people feel OK about who they are.

“Coming here and being the first same-sex couple, I think people didn’t know what to expect,” Siwa said after their first dance. “And winning the mirrorball is not just winning…for me … It’s winning it for so many people around the world to be themselves, everybody in the world, no matter who you are, no matter who you love, you can dance with who you want to dance with. Because you were born the way you are.”

By the way, both Shumpert and Siwa’s teams got perfect scores throughout the evening, ending with 80/80 from the judges.

Host Tyra Banks said the show also saw a record breaking number of votes cast on Monday night.

It’ll be interesting to see if Shumpert’s success will prompt more NBAers to participate, but he knows who would be primed for success.

“Kyrie Irving and Carmelo Anthony, they’ve got good footwork. Guys with good footwork,” he explained in an interview with Page Six.

Also on Monday night, Shumpert’s fans celebrated his win.

“Iman is what dancing with the stars should be about. no dance experience and improved every week. such a deserving win,” @farendaigle wrote on Twitter.

Fisher Jack

