Henry Ruggs III to Have Increased Monitoring After Missed Alcohol Test

*Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III missed a mandatory alcohol test following a DUI car crash that left a woman and her dog dead.

According to reports, Ruggs avoided jail time after missing the alcohol test and was allowed to remain on house arrest while wearing two ankle monitors.

Ruggs is facing over 50 years in prison after the deadly vehicle crash he was involved in. The collision sparked a fire in the Toyota that killed Tina Tintor and her golden retriever. Ruggs and his female passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the fiery wreck. As reported by TMZ, he had a .161 BAC — more than two times the legal limit of .08.

Ruggs has been charged with DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm (presumably for the injuries caused to his GF, the passenger), and two reckless driving charges — all felonies, TMZ reported.

READ MORE: Former NFLer Henry Ruggs Facing 50 Years in Prison After Fatal Car Crash

Ruggs is also charged with a misdemeanor for possessing a gun under the influence of alcohol. If convicted on all counts, prosecutors say the 22-year-old is facing up to 46 years behind bars.

A hearing on the case has been set for December.

During a Nov. 13 hearing, Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum told Ruggs and his lawyers she was “comfortable with a higher level of monitoring” but warned Ruggs, “if there are any misses, if there are any problems, if there is any alcohol detected in your system, you need to know that’s going to be problematic for this court going forward,” she said.

Ruggs will wear an alcohol monitor on one ankle and a GPS monitor on the other, per the report.

Ruggs has reportedly passed more than 77 breath-alcohol tests since his November 3 release from jail on $150,000 bail.

Following the fatal car crash, the Raiders were quick to announce that they released Ruggs. Prior to parting ways with the athlete, the Raiders issued a statement, saying: “The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said: “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim of this horrific tragedy. We will continue to gather facts and monitor the matter under our policies, but our thoughts at this time are with those impacted by this devastating incident.”