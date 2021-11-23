Dark & Lovely Announces Actress Storm Reid As New Brand Ambassador

*Storm Reid has been tapped by Dark & Lovely to serve as its new Brand Ambassador.

According to a press release, Reid will serve as an ambassador for the full Dark & Lovely line including the brand’s community programming, signature Fade Resist hair color collection and the newly released Blowout collection.

“Partnering with an iconic brand like Dark & Lovely is a full circle moment! The brand has been in my family since I was a little girl, and my mom even appeared in Dark & Lovely ads when I was growing up,” said 18-year-old Reid. “There are so many exciting products on shelves for Black women today, yet it’s Dark & Lovely that stands out for me as a brand that has been a continuous leader of the culture.”

I’m so proud to be going on this journey with @newbalance to inspire young people to be confident in who they are and who they might be someday. More magic coming soon. ✨☄️ #newbalanceambassador pic.twitter.com/GPb2SVtqdJ — Storm Reid (@stormreid) October 27, 2021

Reid is best known for her roles in HBO’s “Euphoria” and Disney’s 2018 film “A Wrinkle In Time.” She also starred in “The Suicide Squad” (2021), “The Invisible Man” (2020), “Don’t Let Go” (2019), Netflix’s limited series, “When They See Us.”

“Storm Reid perfectly embodies all that Dark & Lovely stands for — confidence, pride, self-expression and overall Black excellence,” Erica Culpepper, General Manager of Dark & Lovely’s parent company SoftSheen-Carson noted. “With her dynamic personality and signature style, Reid is the ideal person to represent the Dark & Lovely brand. She is Dark & Lovely & so much more!”

Reid will use her platform to help support Dark & Lovely’s philanthropic initiatives with causes that impact and uplift the black community.