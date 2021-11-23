Tuesday, November 23, 2021
HomeNews
News

Dark & Lovely Announces Actress Storm Reid As New Brand Ambassador

By Ny MaGee
0

Storm Reid attends the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.
(June 14, 2019 – Source: Getty Images North America)

*Storm Reid has been tapped by Dark & Lovely to serve as its new Brand Ambassador. 

According to a press release, Reid will serve as an ambassador for the full Dark & Lovely line including the brand’s community programming, signature Fade Resist hair color collection and the newly released Blowout collection.

“Partnering with an iconic brand like Dark & Lovely is a full circle moment! The brand has been in my family since I was a little girl, and my mom even appeared in Dark & Lovely ads when I was growing up,” said 18-year-old Reid. “There are so many exciting products on shelves for Black women today, yet it’s Dark & Lovely that stands out for me as a brand that has been a continuous leader of the culture.”

READ MORE: Brittney Spencer’s ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ Wows, Honors Dean Dillon at CMHoF | WATCH

Reid is best known for her roles in HBO’s “Euphoria” and Disney’s 2018 film “A Wrinkle In Time.” She also starred in “The Suicide Squad” (2021), “The Invisible Man” (2020), “Don’t Let Go” (2019), Netflix’s limited series, “When They See Us.”

“Storm Reid perfectly embodies all that Dark & Lovely stands for — confidence, pride, self-expression and overall Black excellence,” Erica Culpepper, General Manager of Dark & Lovely’s parent company SoftSheen-Carson noted. “With her dynamic personality and signature style, Reid is the ideal person to represent the Dark & Lovely brand. She is Dark & Lovely & so much more!”

Reid will use her platform to help support Dark & Lovely’s philanthropic initiatives with causes that impact and uplift the black community. 

Previous articleOWN Drops First Look at ‘Kings of Napa’ Series Starring Isiah Whitlock Jr. [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO