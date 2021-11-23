Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Brittney Spencer’s ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ Wows, Honors Dean Dillon at CMHoF | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Brittney Spencer
*Sunday night (11.21), Brittney Spencer performed a “soulful rendition” (Billboard) of the Dean Dillon written “Tennessee Whiskey” at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, which honored Dillon.

Earning a standing ovation led by Dillon himself, Spencer was preceded by Kenny Chesney and followed by a performance from George Strait. She wow’d the crowd, and Hall of Famer Brenda Lee even shouted “Let’s all go home. I give up. I quit!”

Below, via Instagram,  is a crowd-shot iPhone video just to hear how amazing she sounded. As you’ll hear/see, home gurl is killin’ it!

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘I Support the BLM Movement’ – ‘I’m Not A Racist Person’ | VIDEO

Spencer is slated for new music in 2022. Her “In A Perfect World” headline tour will kick off in NYC Dec. 2 and will include stops in Philly, DC, Nashville, Baltimore and more.

Fisher Jack

