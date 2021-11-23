Benzo Used in Young Dolph’s Killing Tied to Another Fatal Shooting

*The car used in the drive-by shooting that killed rapper Young Dolph last week in Memphis has been linked to a second shooting, police said Monday.

Young Dolph was shot to death by two men while buying some cookies from a local spot he frequently visited.

According to NY Daily, authorities said the white Mercedes-Benz car used in the shooting was linked to a shooting that left a woman dead and wounded another person back on Nov. 12 in Covington, about 40 miles north of Memphis.

Capt. Jack Howell from the Covington Police Department told The Associated Press that the same Mercedes followed another car from a high school football game. At an intersection, two people exited the Mercedes and shot at the second car about 40 times with high-powered rifles. One woman was killed and another remains hospitalized.

No arrests have been made so far, but police did release photos of the shooters, who wore face coverings, and the car pulled from surveillance video of Young Dolph’s shooting.

