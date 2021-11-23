Tuesday, November 23, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Benzo Used in Young Dolph’s Killing Tied to Another Fatal Shooting

By Fisher Jack
0

Young Dolph & Benz
Young Dolph & Benz his killers used

*The car used in the drive-by shooting that killed rapper Young Dolph last week in Memphis has been linked to a second shooting, police said Monday.

Young Dolph was shot to death by two men while buying some cookies from a local spot he frequently visited.

According to NY Daily, authorities said the white Mercedes-Benz car used in the shooting was linked to a shooting that left a woman dead and wounded another person back on Nov. 12 in Covington, about 40 miles north of Memphis.

Via:
Capt. Jack Howell from the Covington Police Department told The Associated Press that the same Mercedes followed another car from a high school football game. At an intersection, two people exited the Mercedes and shot at the second car about 40 times with high-powered rifles. One woman was killed and another remains hospitalized.

No arrests have been made so far, but police did release photos of the shooters, who wore face coverings, and the car pulled from surveillance video of Young Dolph’s shooting.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Iman Shumpert: Former NBAer Wins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ | WATCH

Previous articleTV Host’s Adele Interview Withheld After He Fails to Listen to Her New Album
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO