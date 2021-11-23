Tuesday, November 23, 2021
2022 GRAMMY Nominations Announced – Here’s the Complete List | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

*The 2022 GRAMMYs Awards show, officially known as the 64th GRAMMY Awards, is just around the corner. Today, the Recording Academy announced the nominations for each of the 86 categories.

See below to see who’s nominated at the 64th GRAMMY Awards.

The Recording Academy will present the 2022 GRAMMY Awards on Mon, Jan. 31, on the CBS Television Network(opens in a new tab) and stream live and on demand on Paramount+ from 8–11:30 p.m. ET / 5–8:30 p.m. PT. 

Prior to the telecast, the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on GRAMMY.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel(opens in a new tab).

Photo: The Recording Academy

GENERAL FIELD

1. Record Of The Year
Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.

  • I Still Have Faith In You
    ABBA
    Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, producers; Benny Andersson & Bernard Löhr, engineers/mixers; Björn Engelmann, mastering engineer
  • Freedom
    Jon Batiste
    Jon Batiste, Kizzo & Autumn Rowe, producers; Russ Elevado, Kizzo & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer
  • I Get A Kick Out Of You
    Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
    Dae Bennett, producer; Dae Bennett & Josh Coleman, engineers/mixers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers
  • Peaches
    Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
    Josh Gudwin, HARV, Shndo & Andrew Watt, producers; Josh Gudwin & Andrew Watt, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
  • Right On Time
    Brandi Carlile
    Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Brandon Bell & Tom Elmhirst, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer
  • Kiss Me More
    Doja Cat Featuring SZA
    Rogét Chahayed, tizhimself & Yeti Beats, producers; Rob Bisel, Serban Ghenea, Rian Lewis & Joe Visciano, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
  • Happier Than Ever
    Billie Eilish
    FINNEAS, producer; Billie Eilish, FINNEAS & Rob Kinelski, engineers/mixers; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer
  • Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
    Lil Nas X
    Omer Fedi, Roy Lenzo & Take A Daytrip, producers; Denzel Baptiste, Serban Ghenea & Roy Lenzo, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer
  • drivers license
    Olivia Rodrigo
    Daniel Nigro, producer; Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
  • Leave The Door Open
    Silk Sonic
    Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II & Bruno Mars, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

2. Album Of The Year
Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s).

  • We Are
    Jon Batiste
    Craig Adams, David Gauthier, Braedon Gautier, Brennon Gautier, Gospel Soul Children Choir, Hot 8 Brass Band, PJ Morton, Autumn Rowe, Zadie Smith, St. Augustine High School Marching 100 & Trombone Shorty, featured artists; Jon Batiste, Mickey Freedom Hart, King Garbage, Kizzo, Sunny Levine, Nate Mercereau, David Pimentel, Ricky Reed, Autumn Rowe, Jahaan Sweet & Nick Waterhouse, producers; Jon Batiste, Russ Elevado, Mischa Kachkachishvili, Kizzo, Joseph Lorge, Manny Marroquin, David Pimentel, Ricky Reed, Jaclyn Sanchez, Matt Vertere, Marc Whitmore & Alex Williams, engineers/mixers; Andrae Alexander, Troy Andrews, Jon Batiste, Zach Cooper, Vic Dimotsis, Eric Frederic, Kizzo, Sunny Levine, Steve McEwan, PJ Morton, Autumn Rowe & Mavis Staples, songwriters; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer
  • Love For Sale
    Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
    Dae Bennett, producer; Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers/mixers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers
  • Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
    Justin Bieber
    BEAM, benny blanco, Burna Boy, Daniel Caesar, Chance The Rapper, DaBaby, Dominic Fike, Giveon, Jaden, Tori Kelly, Khalid, The Kid LAROI, Lil Uzi Vert & Quavo, featured artists; Amy Allen, Louis Bell, Jon Bellion, Justin Bieber, benny blanco, BMW Kenny, Capi, Dreamlab, Dvlp, Jason Evigan, FINNEAS, The Futuristics, German, Josh Gudwin, Jimmie Gutch, HARV, Marvin “Tony” Hemmings, Ilya, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Stefan Johnson, KCdaproducer, Denis Kosiak, The Monsters & Strangerz, Jorgen Odegard, Michael Pollack, Poo Bear, Shndo, Skrillex, Jake Torrey, Trackz, Andrew Watt & Ido Zmishlany, producers; Cory Bice, benny blanco, Kevin “Capi” Carbo, Edwin Diaz, DJ Durel, Dreamlab, FINNEAS, Josh Gudwin, Sam Holland, Daniel James, Antonio Kearney, Denis Kosiak, Paul LaMalfa, Jeremy Lertola, Devin Nakao, Chris “TEK” O’Ryan, Andres Osorio, Micah Pettit & Benjamin Thomas, engineers/mixers; Amy Allen, Delacey (Brittany Amaradio), Louis Bell, Jonathan Bellion, Chancelor Johnathon Bennett, Justin Bieber, David Bowden, Jason Boyd, Scott Braun, Tommy Lee Brown, Valentin Brunn, Kevin Carbo, Kenneth Coby, Kevin Coby, Raul Cubina, Jordan Douglas, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Jason Evigan, Dominic David Fike, Kameron Glasper, Jacob Greenspan, Josh Gudwin, James Gutch, Scott Harris, Bernard Harvey, Leah Haywood, Gregory Aldae Hein, Marvin Hemmings, Jeffrey Howard, Alexander Izquierdo, Daniel James, Jace Logan Jennings, Rodney Jerkins, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Anthony M. Jones, Antonio Kearney, Charlton Kenneth, Joe Khajadourian, Felisha “Fury” King, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Matthew Sean Leon, Benjamin Levin, Marcus Lomax, Quavious Keyate Marshall, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Sonny Moore, Finneas O’Connell, Jorgen Odegard, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, Tayla Parx, Oliver Peterhof, Whitney Phillips, Michael Pollack, Khalid Donnel Robinson, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Alex Schwartz, Tia Scola, Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Gian Stone, Ali Tamposi, Ryan Tedder, Tyshane Thompson, Jake Torrey, Billy Walsh, Freddy Wexler, Symere Woods, Andrew Wotman, Rami Yacoub, Keavan Yazdani, Bigram Zayas & Ido Zmishlany, songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
  • Planet Her (Deluxe)
    Doja Cat
    Eve, Ariana Grande, Gunna, JID, SZA, The Weeknd & Young Thug, featured artists; Aaron Bow, Rogét Chahayed, Crate Classics, Digi, Dr. Luke, f a l l e n, Mayer Hawthorne, Mike Hector, Linden Jay, Aynzli Jones, Kurtis McKenzie, Jason Quenneville, Reef, Khaled Rohaim, Al Shux, Sully, tizhimself, Yeti Beats & Y2K, producers; Rob Bisel, Jesse Ray Ernster, Serban Ghenea, Clint Gibbs, Rian Lewis, NealHPogue, Tyler Sheppard, Kalani Thompson, Joe Visciano & Jeff Ellis Worldwide, engineers/mixers; Ilana Armida, Aaron Bow, Rogét Chahayed, Jamil Chammas, Sheldon Yu-Ting Cheung, Antwoine Collins, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Ariana Grande, Mayer Hawthorne, Mike Hector, Aaron Horn, Taneisha Damielle Jackson, Linden Jay, Eve Jihan Jeffers, Aynzli Jones, Sergio Kitchens, Carter Lang, Siddharth Mallick, Maciej Margol-Gromada, Kurtis McKenzie, Jidenna Mobisson, Gerard A. Powell II, Geordan Reid-Campbell, Khaled Rohaim, Destin Route, Solána Rowe, Laura Roy, Al Shuckburgh, David Sprecher, Ari Starace, Lee Stashenko, Abel Tesfaye, Rob Tewlow & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters; Dale Becker & Mike Bozzi, mastering engineers
  • Happier Than Ever
    Billie Eilish
    FINNEAS, producer; Billie Eilish, FINNEAS & Rob Kinelski, engineers/mixers; Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters; John Greenham & Dave Kutch, mastering engineers
  • Back Of My Mind
    H.E.R.
    Chris Brown, Cordae, DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, Thundercat, Bryson Tiller, Ty Dolla $ign, YG & Yung Bleu, featured artists; Tarik Azzouz, Bordeaux, Nelson Bridges, DJ Camper, Cardiak, Cardo, Chi Chi, Steven J. Collins, Flip, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, GRADES, H.E.R., Hit-Boy, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Walter Jones, KAYTRANADA, DJ Khaled, Mario Luciano, Mike Will Made-It, NonNative, NOVA WAV, Scribz Riley, Jeff Robinson, STREETRUNNER, Hue Strother, Asa Taccone, Thundercat, Thurdi & Wu10, producers; Rafael Fai Bautista, Luis Bordeaux, Dee Brown, Anthony Cruz, Ayanna Depas, Morning Estrada, Chris Galland, H.E.R., Jaycen Joshua, KAYTRANADA, Derek Keota, Omar Loya, Manny Marroquin, Tim McClain, Juan “AyoJuan” Peña, Micah Petit, Patrizio Pigliapoco, Alex Pyle, Jaclyn Sanchez, Miki Tsutsumi & Tito “Earcandy” Vasquez, engineers/mixers; Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Nasri Atweh, Tarik Azzouz, Stacy Barthe, Jeremy Biddle, Nelson “Keyz” Bridges, Chris Brown, Stephen Bruner, Darhyl Camper Jr., Luis Campozano, Louis Kevin Celestin, Anthony Clemons Jr., Steven J. Collins, Ronald “Flip” Colson, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Elijah Dias, Cordae Dunston, Jeff Gitelman, Tyrone Griffin Jr., Priscilla “Priscilla Renea” Hamilton, H.E.R., Charles A. Hinshaw, Chauncey Hollis, Latisha Twana Hyman, Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, Rodney Jerkins, Dominique Jones, Khaled Khaled, Ron Latour, Gamal “Lunchmoney” Lewis, Mario Luciano, Carl McCormick, Leon McQuay III, Julia Michaels, Maxx Moore, Vurdell “V. Script” Muller, Chidi Osondu, Karriem Riggins, Mike “Scribz” Riley, Seandrea Sledge, Hue Strother, Asa Taccone, Tiara Thomas, Bryson Tiller, Daniel James Traynor, Brendan Walsh, Nicholas Warwar, Jabrile Hashim Willliams, Michael L. Williams II, Robert Williams & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters; Dave Kutch & Colin Leonard, mastering engineers
  • Montero
    Lil Nas X
    Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Elton John & Megan Thee Stallion, featured artists; Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, John Cunningham, Omer Fedi, Kuk Harrell, Jasper Harris, KBeaZy, Carter Lang, Nick Lee, Roy Lenzo, Tom Levesque, Jasper Sheff, Blake Slatkin, Drew Sliger, Take A Daytrip, Ryan Tedder & Kanye West, producers; Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Jon Castelli, John Cunningham, Jelli Dorman, Tom Elmhirst, Serban Ghenea, Kuk Harrell, Roy Lenzo, Manny Marroquin, Nickie Jon Pabon, Patrizio ‘Teezio’ Pigliapoco, Blake Slatkin, Drew Sliger, Ryan Tedder & Joe Visciano, engineers/mixers; Keegan Bach, Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, John Cunningham, Miley Ray Cyrus, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Omer Fedi, Vincent Goodyer, Jack Harlow, Jasper Harris, Montero Hill, Isley Juber, Carter Lang, Nick Lee, Roy Lenzo, Thomas James Levesque, Andrew Luce, Michael Olmo, Jasper Sheff, Blake Slatkin, Ryan Tedder, William K. Ward & Kanye West, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, Eric Lagg & Randy Merrill, mastering engineers
  • Sour
    Olivia Rodrigo
    Alexander 23, Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, producers; Ryan Linvill, Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff, Annie Clark, Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo, Casey Smith & Taylor Swift, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
  • Evermore
    Taylor Swift
    Bon Iver, Haim & The National, featured artists; Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner & Taylor Swift, producers; Thomas Bartlett, JT Bates, Robin Baynton, Stuart Bogie, Gabriel Cabezas, CJ Camerieri, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Scott Devendorf, Matt DiMona, Jon Gautier, Trevor Hagen, Mikey Freedom Hart, Sean Hutchinson, Josh Kaufman, Benjamin Lanz, Nick Lloyd, Jonathan Low, James McAlister, Dave Nelson, Sean O’Brien, Ryan Olson, Ariel Rechtshaid, Kyle Resnick, Laura Sisk, Evan Smith, Alex Sopp & Justin Vernon, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff, William Bowery, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Taylor Swift & Justin Vernon, songwriters; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers
  • Donda
    Kanye West
    Baby Keem, Chris Brown, Conway The Machine, DaBaby, Jay Electronica, Fivio Foreign, Westside Gunn, JAY-Z, Syleena Johnson, Kid Cudi, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, The LOX, Marilyn Manson, Playboi Carti, Pop Smoke, Roddy Ricch, Rooga, Travis Scott, Shenseea, Swizz Beatz, Young Thug, Don Toliver, Ty Dolla $ign, Vory, The Weeknd, Westside Gunn & Lil Yachty, featured artists; Allday, Audi, AyoAA, Roark Bailey, Louis Bell, Jeff Bhasker, Boi-1Da, BoogzDaBeast, Warryn Campbell, Cubeatz, David & Eli, Mike Dean, Dem Jointz, Digital Nas, DJ Khalil, DRTWRK, 88-Keys, E.Vax, FNZ, Gesaffelstein, Nikki Grier, Cory Henry, Ronny J, DJ Khalil, Wallis Lane, Digital Nas, Nascent, Ojivolta, Shuko, Sloane, Sean Solymar, Sucuki, Arron “Arrow” Sunday, Swizz Beatz, Zen Tachi, 30 Roc, Bastian Völkel, Mia Wallis, Kanye West, Wheezy & Jason White, producers; Josh Berg, Todd Bergman, Rashade Benani Bevel Sr., Will Chason, Dem Jointz, IRKO, Jess Jackson, Nagaris Johnson, Shin Kamiyama, Gimel “Young Guru” Keaton, James Kelso, Scott McDowell, Kalam Ali Muttalib, Jonathan Pfarr, Jonathan Pfzar, Drrique Rendeer, Alejandro Rodriguez-Dawson, Mikalai Skrobat, Devon Wilson & Lorenzo Wolff, engineers/mixers; Dwayne Abernathy Jr., Elpadaro F. Electronica Allah, Aswad Asif, Roark Bailey, Durk Banks, Sam Barsh, Christoph Bauss, Louis Bell, Jeff Bhasker, Isaac De Boni, Christopher Brown, Jahshua Brown, Tahrence Brown, Aaron Butts, Warryn Campbell, Hykeem Carter Jr., Jordan Terrell Carter, Shawn Carter, Denzel Charles, Raul Cubina, Isaac De Boni, Kasseem Dean, Michael Dean, Tim Friedrich, Wesley Glass, Samuel Gloade, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Tyrone Griffin Jr., Jahmal Gwin, Cory Henry, Tavoris Javon Hollins Jr., Larry Hoover Jr., Bashar Jackson, Sean Jacob, Nima Jahanbin, Paimon Jahanbin, Syleena Johnson, Dominique Armani Jones, Eli Klughammer, Chinsea Lee, Mike Lévy, Evan Mast, Mark Mbogo, Miles McCollum, Josh Mease, Scott Medcudi, Brian Miller, Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr., Michael Mulé, Mark Myrie, Charles M. Njapa, Nasir Pemberton, Carlos St. John Phillips, Jason Phillips, Khalil Abdul Rahman, Laraya Ashlee Robinson, Christopher Ruelas, David Ruoff, Maxie Lee Ryles III, Matthew Samuels, Daniel Seeff, Eric Sloan Jr., Sean Solymar, Ronald O’Neill Spence Jr., David Styles, Michael Suski, Aqeel Tate, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, Caleb Zackery Toliver, Bastian Völkel, Brian Hugh Warner, Jacques Webster II, Kanye West, Orlando Wilder, Jeffery Williams & Mark Williams, songwriters; Irko, mastering engineer

3. Song Of The Year
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

  • Bad Habits
    Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
  • A Beautiful Noise
    Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)
  • drivers license
    Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
  • Fight For You
    Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
  • Happier Than Ever
    Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
  • Kiss Me More
    Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)
  • Leave The Door Open
    Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
  • Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
    Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
  • Peaches
    Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
  • Right On Time
    Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

4. Best New Artist
This category recognizes an artist whose eligibility-year release(s) achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.

  • Arooj Aftab
  • Jimmie Allen
  • Baby Keem
  • FINNEAS
  • Glass Animals
  • Japanese Breakfast
  • The Kid LAROI
  • Arlo Parks
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Saweetie

POP

5. Best Pop Solo Performance
For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

  • Anyone
    Justin Bieber
  • Right On Time
    Brandi Carlile
  • Happier Than Ever
    Billie Eilish
  • Positions
    Ariana Grande
  • drivers license
    Olivia Rodrigo

6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

  • I Get A Kick Out Of You
    Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  • Lonely
    Justin Bieber & benny blanco
  • Butter
    BTS
  • Higher Power
    Coldplay
  • Kiss Me More
    Doja Cat Featuring SZA

7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.

  • Love For Sale
    Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  • Til We Meet Again (Live)
    Norah Jones
  • A Tori Kelly Christmas
    Tori Kelly
  • Ledisi Sings Nina
    Ledisi
  • That’s Life
    Willie Nelson
  • A Holly Dolly Christmas
    Dolly Parton

8. Best Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new pop vocal recordings.

  • Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
    Justin Bieber
  • Planet Her (Deluxe)
    Doja Cat
  • Happier Than Ever
    Billie Eilish
  • Positions
    Ariana Grande
  • Sour
    Olivia Rodrigo

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

9. Best Dance/Electronic Recording
For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.

  • Hero
    Afrojack & David Guetta
    Afrojack, David Guetta, Kuk Harrell & Stargate, producers; Elio Debets, mixer
  • Loom
    Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
    Ólafur Arnalds & Simon Green, producers; Ólafur Arnalds, mixer
  • Before
    James Blake
    James Blake & Dom Maker, producers; James Blake, mixer
  • Heartbreak
    Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
    Simon Green & Orlando Higginbottom, producers; Simon Green & Orlando Higginbottom, mixers
  • You Can Do It
    Caribou
    Dan Snaith, producer; David Wrench, mixer
  • Alive
    Rüfüs Du Sol
    Jason Evigan & Rüfüs Du Sol, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer
  • The Business
    Tiësto
    Hightower, Julia Karlsson & Tiësto, producers; Tiësto, mixer

10. Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.

  • Subconsciously
    Black Coffee
  • Fallen Embers
    ILLENIUM
  • Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)
    Major Lazer
  • Shockwave
    Marshmello
  • Free Love
    Sylvan Esso
  • Judgement
    Ten City

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
For albums containing approximately 51% or more playing time of instrumental material. For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.\

  • Double Dealin’
    Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal
  • The Garden
    Rachel Eckroth
  • Tree Falls
    Taylor Eigsti
  • At Blue Note Tokyo
    Steve Gadd Band
  • Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2
    Mark Lettieri

ROCK

12. Best Rock Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.

  • Shot In The Dark
    AC/DC
  • Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)
    Black Pumas
  • Nothing Compares 2 U
    Chris Cornell
  • Ohms
    Deftones
  • Making A Fire
    Foo Fighters

13. Best Metal Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.

  • Genesis
    Deftones
  • The Alien
    Dream Theater
  • Amazonia
    Gojira
  • Pushing The Tides
    Mastodon
  • The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)
    Rob Zombie

14. Best Rock Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

  • All My Favorite Songs
    Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)
  • The Bandit
    Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)
  • Distance
    Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)
  • Find My Way
    Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)
  • Waiting On A War
    Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

15. Best Rock Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.

  • Power Up
    AC/DC
  • Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A
    Black Pumas
  • No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
    Chris Cornell
  • Medicine At Midnight
    Foo Fighters
  • McCartney III
    Paul McCartney

ALTERNATIVE

16. Best Alternative Music Album
Vocal or Instrumental.

  • Shore
    Fleet Foxes
  • If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
    Halsey
  • Jubilee
    Japanese Breakfast
  • Collapsed In Sunbeams
    Arlo Parks
  • Daddy’s Home
    St. Vincent

R&B

17. Best R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.

  • Lost You
    Snoh Aalegra
  • Peaches
    Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • Damage
    H.E.R.
  • Leave The Door Open
    Silk Sonic
  • Pick Up Your Feelings
    Jazmine Sullivan

18. Best Traditional R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.

  • I Need You
    Jon Batiste
  • Bring It On Home To Me
    BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal
  • Born Again
    Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper
  • Fight For You
    H.E.R.
  • How Much Can A Heart Take
    Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba

19. Best R&B Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

  • Damage
    Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
  • Good Days
    Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)
  • Heartbreak Anniversary
    Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)
  • Leave The Door Open
    Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
  • Pick Up Your Feelings
    Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

20. Best Progressive R&B Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded progressive vocal tracks derivative of R&B.

  • New Light
    Eric Bellinger
  • Something To Say
    Cory Henry
  • Mood Valiant
    Hiatus Kaiyote
  • Table For Two
    Lucky Daye
  • Dinner Party: Dessert
    Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
  • Studying Abroad: Extended Stay
    Masego

21. Best R&B Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new R&B recordings.

  • Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies
    Snoh Aalegra
  • We Are
    Jon Batiste
  • Gold-Diggers Sound
    Leon Bridges
  • Back Of My Mind
    H.E.R.
  • Heaux Tales
    Jazmine Sullivan

RAP

22. Best Rap Performance
For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.

  • Family Ties
    Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
  • Up
    Cardi B
  • M Y . L I F E
    J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
  • Way 2 Sexy
    Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
  • Thot S***
    Megan Thee Stallion

23. Best Melodic Rap Performance
For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.

  • P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L
    J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby
  • Need To Know
    Doja Cat
  • Industry Baby
    Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow
  • Wusyaname
    Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign
  • Hurricane
    Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

24. Best Rap Song
A Songwriter(s) Award.  A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

  • Bath Salts
    Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)
  • Best Friend
    Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)
  • Family Ties
    Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)
  • Jail
    Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)
  • M Y . L I F E
    Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

25. Best Rap Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rap recordings.

  • The Off-Season
    J. Cole
  • Certified Lover Boy
    Drake
  • King’s Disease II
    Nas
  • Call Me If You Get Lost
    Tyler, The Creator
  • Donda
    Kanye West

COUNTRY

26. Best Country Solo Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.

  • Forever After All
    Luke Combs
  • Remember Her Name
    Mickey Guyton
  • All I Do Is Drive
    Jason Isbell
  • camera roll
    Kacey Musgraves
  • You Should Probably Leave
    Chris Stapleton

27. Best Country Duo/Group Performance
For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.

  • If I Didn’t Love You
    Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
  • Younger Me
    Brothers Osborne
  • Glad You Exist
    Dan + Shay
  • Chasing After You
    Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
  • Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)
    Elle King & Miranda Lambert

28. Best Country Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

  • Better Than We Found It
    Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
  • camera roll
    Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
  • Cold
    Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
  • Country Again
    Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)
  • Fancy Like
    Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)
  • Remember Her Name
    Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

29. Best Country Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new country recordings.

  • Skeletons
    Brothers Osborne
  • Remember Her Name
    Mickey Guyton
  • The Marfa Tapes
    Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
  • The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita
    Sturgill Simpson
  • Starting Over
    Chris Stapleton

NEW AGE

30. Best New Age Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental new age recordings.

  • Brothers
    Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton
  • Divine Tides
    Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej
  • Pangaea
    Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone
  • Night + Day
    Opium Moon
  • Pieces Of Forever
    Laura Sullivan

JAZZ

31. Best Improvised Jazz Solo
For an instrumental jazz solo performance. Two equal performers on one recording may be eligible as one entry. If the soloist listed appears on a recording billed to another artist, the latter’s name is in parenthesis for identification. Singles or Tracks only.

  • Sackodougou
    Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist
    Track from: The Hands Of Time (Weedie Braimah)
  • Kick Those Feet
    Kenny Barron, soloist
    Track from: Songs From My Father (Gerry Gibbs Thrasher Dream Trios)
  • Bigger Than Us
    Jon Batiste, soloist
    Track from: Soul (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Various Artists)
  • Absence
    Terence Blanchard, soloist
    Track from: Absence (Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet)
  • Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)
    Chick Corea, soloist
    Track from: Akoustic Band Live (Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl)

32. Best Jazz Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.

  • Generations
    The Baylor Project
  • SuperBlue
    Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter
  • Time Traveler
    Nnenna Freelon
  • Flor
    Gretchen Parlato
  • Songwrights Apothecary Lab
    Esperanza Spalding

33. Best Jazz Instrumental Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.

  • Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul
    Jon Batiste
  • Absence
    Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet
  • Skyline
    Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
  • Akoustic Band LIVE
    Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl
  • Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)
    Pat Metheny

34. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.

  • Live At Birdland!
    The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
  • Dear Love
    Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force
  • For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver
    Christian McBride Big Band
  • Swirling
    Sun Ra Arkestra
  • Jackets XL
    Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band

35. Best Latin Jazz Album
For vocal or instrumental albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.

  • Mirror Mirror
    Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
  • The South Bronx Story
    Carlos Henriquez
  • Virtual Birdland
    Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
  • Transparency
    Dafnis Prieto Sextet
  • El Arte Del Bolero
    Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

36. Best Gospel Performance/Song
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.

  • Voice Of God
    Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis & Mitch Wong, songwriters
  • Joyful
    Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe & Ben Schofield, songwriters
  • Help
    Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown & Darryl Woodson, songwriters
  • Never Lost
    CeCe Winans
  • Wait On You
    Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters

37. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian music single or track, (including pop, rap/hip-hop, Latin, or rock.)

  • We Win
    Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith, songwriters
  • Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)
    H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters
  • Man Of Your Word
    Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters
  • Believe For It
    CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters
  • Jireh
    Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, songwriters

38. Best Gospel Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.

  • Changing Your Story
    Jekalyn Carr
  • Royalty: Live At The Ryman
    Tasha Cobbs Leonard
  • Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
    Maverick City Music
  • Jonny X Mali: Live In LA
    Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
  • Believe For It
    CeCe Winans

39. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, Latin, or rock recordings.

  • No Stranger
    Natalie Grant
  • Feels Like Home Vol. 2
    Israel & New Breed
  • The Blessing (Live)
    Kari Jobe
  • Citizen Of Heaven (Live)
    Tauren Wells
  • Old Church Basement
    Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

40. Best Roots Gospel Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.

  • Alone With My Faith
    Harry Connick, Jr.
  • That’s Gospel, Brother
    Gaither Vocal Band
  • Keeping On
    Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
  • Songs For The Times
    The Isaacs
  • My Savior
    Carrie Underwood

LATIN

41. Best Latin Pop Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin pop recordings.

  • Vértigo
    Pablo Alborán
  • Mis Amores
    Paula Arenas
  • Hecho A La Antigua
    Ricardo Arjona
  • Mis Manos
    Camilo
  • Mendó
    Alex Cuba
  • Revelación
    Selena Gomez

42. Best Música Urbana Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Música Urbana recordings.

  • Afrodisíaco
    Rauw Alejandro
  • El Último Tour Del Mundo
    Bad Bunny
  • Jose
    J Balvin
  • KG0516
    KAROL G
  • Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8
    Kali Uchis

43. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin rock or alternative recordings.

  • Deja
    Bomba Estéreo
  • Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)
    Diamante Eléctrico
  • Origen
    Juanes
  • Calambre
    Nathy Peluso
  • El Madrileño
    C. Tangana
  • Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia
    Zoé

44. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.

  • Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2
    Aida Cuevas
  • A Mis 80’s
    Vicente Fernández
  • Seis
    Mon Laferte
  • Un Canto Por México, Vol. II
    Natalia Lafourcade
  • Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)
    Christian Nodal

45. Best Tropical Latin Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new tropical Latin recordings.

  • Salswing!
    Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
  • En Cuarentena
    El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico
  • Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso
    Aymée Nuviola
  • Colegas
    Gilberto Santa Rosa
  • Live In Peru
    Tony Succar

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

46. Best American Roots Performance
For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings.  This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).

  • Cry
    Jon Batiste
  • Love And Regret
    Billy Strings
  • I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free
    The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck
  • Same Devil
    Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile
  • Nightflyer
    Allison Russell

47. Best American Roots Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

  • Avalon
    Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson & Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi)
  • Call Me A Fool
    Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas)
  • Cry
    Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
  • Diamond Studded Shoes
    Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters (Yola)
  • Nightflyer
    Jeremy Lindsay & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

48. Best Americana Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.

  • Downhill From Everywhere
    Jackson Browne
  • Leftover Feelings
    John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band
  • Native Sons
    Los Lobos
  • Outside Child
    Allison Russell
  • Stand For Myself
    Yola

49. Best Bluegrass Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.

  • Renewal
    Billy Strings
  • My Bluegrass Heart
    Béla Fleck
  • A Tribute To Bill Monroe
    The Infamous Stringdusters
  • Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)
    Sturgill Simpson
  • Music Is What I See
    Rhonda Vincent

50. Best Traditional Blues Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.

  • 100 Years Of Blues
    Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite
  • Traveler’s Blues
    Blues Traveler
  • I Be Trying
    Cedric Burnside
  • Be Ready When I Call You
    Guy Davis
  • Take Me Back
    Kim Wilson

51. Best Contemporary Blues Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.

  • Delta Kream
    The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown
  • Royal Tea
    Joe Bonamassa
  • Uncivil War
    Shemekia Copeland
  • Fire It Up
    Steve Cropper
  • 662
    Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

52. Best Folk Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.

  • One Night Lonely [Live]
    Mary Chapin Carpenter
  • Long Violent History
    Tyler Childers
  • Wednesday (Extended Edition)
    Madison Cunningham
  • They’re Calling Me Home
    Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
  • Blue Heron Suite
    Sarah Jarosz

53. Best Regional Roots Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.

  • Live In New Orleans!
    Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul
  • Bloodstains & Teardrops
    Big Chief Monk Boudreaux
  • My People
    Cha Wa
  • Corey Ledet Zydeco
    Corey Ledet Zydeco
  • Kau Ka Pe’a
    Kalani Pe’a

REGGAE

54. Best Reggae Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new reggae recordings.

  • Pamoja
    Etana
  • Positive Vibration
    Gramps Morgan
  • Live N Livin
    Sean Paul
  • Royal
    Jesse Royal
  • Beauty In The Silence
    Soja
  • 10
    Spice

GLOBAL MUSIC

55. Best Global Music Performance
For new vocal or instrumental Global music recordings.

  • Mohabbat
    Arooj Aftab
  • Do Yourself
    Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy
  • Pà Pá Pà
    Femi Kuti
  • Blewu
    Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo
  • Essence
    WizKid Featuring Tems

56. Best Global Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Global Music recordings.

  • Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1
    Rocky Dawuni
  • East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert
    Daniel Ho & Friends
  • Mother Nature
    Angelique Kidjo
  • Legacy +
    Femi Kuti And Made Kuti
  • Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition
    WizKid

CHILDREN’S

57. Best Children’s Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.

  • Actívate
    123 Andrés
  • All One Tribe
    1 Tribe Collective
  • Black To The Future
    Pierce Freelon
  • A Colorful World
    Falu
  • Crayon Kids
    Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

SPOKEN WORD

58. Best Spoken Word Album
Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling

  • Aftermath
    LeVar Burton
  • Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis
    Don Cheadle
  • Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago
    J. Ivy
  • 8:46
    Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman
  • A Promised Land
    Barack Obama

COMEDY

59. Best Comedy Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.

  • The Comedy Vaccine
    Lavell Crawford
  • Evolution
    Chelsea Handler
  • Sincerely Louis CK
    Louis C.K.
  • Thanks For Risking Your Life
    Lewis Black
  • The Greatest Average American
    Nate Bargatze
  • Zero F***s Given
    Kevin Hart

MUSICAL THEATER

60. Best Musical Theater Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings. Award to the principle vocalist(s) and the album producer(s) of 51% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of a new score are eligible for an Award if they have written and/or composed a new score which comprises 51% or more playing time of the album.

  • Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella
    Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber & Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber & David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)
  • Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers
    Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman & Steven Sater, producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)
  • Girl From The North Country
    Simon Hale, Conor McPherson & Dean Sharenow, producers (Bob Dylan, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
  • Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)
    Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon & Stephen Metcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel & Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)
  • Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots
    Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri & Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)
  • The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical
    Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

61. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Award to the artist(s) and/or ‘in studio’ producer(s) of a majority of the tracks on the album.  In the absence of both, award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to appropriately credited music supervisor(s).

  • Cruella
    (Various Artists)
  • Dear Evan Hansen
    (Various Artists)
  • In The Heights
    (Various Artists)
  • One Night In Miami…
    (Various Artists)
  • Respect
    Jennifer Hudson
  • Schmigadoon! Episode 1
    (Various Artists)
  • The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
    Andra Day

62. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, video games or other visual media.

  • Bridgerton
    Kris Bowers, composer
  • Dune
    Hans Zimmer, composer
  • The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)
    Ludwig Göransson, composer
  • The Queen’s Gambit
    Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer
  • Soul
    Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers

63. Best Song Written For Visual Media
A Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

  • Agatha All Along [From WandaVision: Episode 7]
    Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)
  • All Eyes On Me [From Inside]
    Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)
  • All I Know So Far [From P!NK: All I Know So Far]
    Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk)
  • Fight For You [From Judas And The Black Messiah]
    Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
  • Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect]
    Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)
  • Speak Now [From One Night In Miami…]
    Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)

COMPOSING/ARRANGING

64. Best Instrumental Composition

A Composer’s Award for an original composition (not an adaptation) first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.

  • Beautiful Is Black
    Brandee Younger, composer (Brandee Younger)
  • Cat And Mouse
    Tom Nazziola, composer (Tom Nazziola)
  • Concerto For Orchestra: Finale
    Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & Czech National Symphony Orchestra Featuring Antonio Sánchez & Derrick Hodge)
  • Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions
    Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble)
  • Eberhard
    Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)

65. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

  • Chopsticks
    Bill O’Connell, arranger (Richard Baratta)
  • For The Love Of A Princess (From “Braveheart”)
    Robin Smith, arranger (HAUSER, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith)
  • Infinite Love
    Emile Mosseri, arranger (Emile Mosseri)
  • Meta Knight’s Revenge (From “Kirby Superstar”)
    Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher)
  • The Struggle Within
    Gabriela Quintero & Rodrigo Sanchez, arrangers (Rodrigo y Gabriela)

66. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

  • The Bottom Lin
    Ólafur Arnalds, arranger (Ólafur Arnalds & Josin)
  • A Change Is Gonna Come
    Tehillah Alphonso, arranger (Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake)
  • The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
    Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
  • Eleanor Rigby
    Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)
  • To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version)
    Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock)

PACKAGE, NOTES, AND HISTORICAL

67. Best Recording Package

  • American Jackpot / American Girls
    Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)
  • Carnage
  • Nick Cave & Tom Hingston, art directors (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)
  • Pakelang
    Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band)
  • Serpentine Prison
    Dayle Doyle, art director (Matt Berninger)
  • Zeta
    Xiao Qing Yang, art director (Soul Of Ears)

68. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

  • All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition
    Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison)
  • Color Theory
    Lordess Foudre & Christopher Leckie, art directors (Soccer Mommy)
  • The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set)
    Simon Moore, art director (Steven Wilson)
  • 77-81
    Dan Calderwood & Jon King, art directors (Gang Of Four)
  • Swimming In Circles
    Ramón Coronado & Marshall Rake, art directors (Mac Miller)

69. Best Album Notes

  • Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas
    Ann-Katrin Zimmermann, album notes writer (Sunwook Kim)
  • The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966
    Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong)
  • Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology
    Kevin Howes, album notes writer (Willie Dunn)
  • Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895
    David Giovannoni, Richard Martin & Stephan Puille, album notes writers (Various Artists)
  • The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland
    Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)

70. Best Historical Album

  • Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings
    Robert Russ, compilation producer; Nancy Conforti, Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Marian Anderson)
  • Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895
    Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
  • Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World’s Music
    April Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter & Jonathan Ward, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
  • Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)
    Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)
  • Sign O’ The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)
    Trevor Guy, Michael Howe & Kirk Johnson, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)

PRODUCTION

71. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
An Engineer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

  • Cinema
    Josh Conway, Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H Pogue & Ethan Shumaker, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (The Marías)
  • Dawn
    Thomas Brenneck, Zach Brown, Elton “L10MixedIt” Chueng, Riccardo Damian, Tom Elmhirst, Jens Jungkurth, Todd Monfalcone, John Rooney & Smino, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Yebba)
  • Hey What
    BJ Burton, engineer; BJ Burton, mastering engineer (Low)
  • Love For Sale
    Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)
  • Notes With Attachments
    Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers; Greg Koller, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino & Blake Mills)

72. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
A Producer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

  • Jack Antonoff
    • Chemtrails Over The Country Club (Lana Del Rey) (A)
    • Daddy’s Home (St. Vincent) (A)
    • Gold Rush (Taylor Swift) (T)
    • Sling (Clairo) (A)
    • Solar Power (Lorde) (A)
    • Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night (Bleachers) (A)
  • Rogét Chahayed
    • //aguardiente Y Limón %ᵕ‿‿ᵕ% (Kali Uchis) (T)
    • Ain’t S*** (Doja Cat) (T)
    • Beautiful (Shelley FKA DRAM) (T)
    • Blueberry Eyes (MAX Featuring SUGA of BTS) (S)
    • Fire In The Sky (Anderson .Paak) (T)
    • Kiss Me More (Doja Cat Featuring SZA) (S)
    • Lazy Susan (21 Savage With Rich Brian Featuring Warren Hue & Masimwei) (S)
    • NITROUS (Joji) (T)
    • Vibez (ZAYN) (S)
  • Mike Elizondo
    • Glow On (Turnstile) (A)
    • Good Day (Twenty One Pilots) (T)
    • Life By Misadventure (Rag’n’Bone Man) (A)
    • Mercy (Jonas Brothers) (T)
    • Mulberry Street (Twenty One Pilots) (T)
    • Obviously (Lake Street Dive) (A)
    • Repeat (Grace Vanderwaal) (S)
    • Taking The Heat (Joy Oladokun) (T)
  • Hit-Boy
    • Judas And The Black Messiah: The Inspired Album (Various Artists) (A)
    • King’s Disease II (Nas) (A)
  • Ricky Reed
    • //aguardiente y limón%ᵕ‿‿ᵕ% (Kali Uchis) (T)Can’t Let You Go (Terrace Martin Featuring Nick Grant) (S)
    • Damn Bean (John-Robert) (T)
    • Don’t Go Yet (Camila Cabello) (S)
    • Gold-Diggers Sound (Leon Bridges) (A)
    • Piece Of You (Shawn Mendes) (T)
    • Pushing Away (Junior Mesa) (T)
    • Rumors (Lizzo Featuring Cardi B) (S)
    • Sing (Jon Batiste) (T)

73. Best Remixed Recording
A Remixer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses for identification.) Singles or Tracks only.

  • Back To Life (Booker T Kings Of Soul Satta Dub)
    Booker T, remixer (Soul II Soul)
  • Born For Greatness (Cymek Remix)
    Spencer Bastin, remixer (Papa Roach)
  • Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)
    Tracy Young, remixer (K.D. Lang)
  • Inside Out (3SCAPE DRM Remix)
    3SCAPE DRM, remixer (Zedd & Griff)
  • Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)
    Dave Audé, remixer (Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande)
  • Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)
    Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones)
  • Talks (Mura Masa Remix)\
    Alexander Crossan, remixer (PVA)

74. Best Immersive Audio Album
This category recognizes excellence in multichannel immersive audio recordings. Eligible recordings must be commercially released for sale or streaming on a consumer format/configuration (DVD-Video, DVD-Audio, SACD, Blu-Ray, Atmos, Auro-3D, immersive download, etc.) that provides an original immersive mix (not electronically re-purposed) of four or more channels.

  • Alicia
    George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)
  • Clique
    Jim Anderson & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Jim Anderson, immersive producer (Patricia Barber)
  • Fine Line
    Greg Penny, immersive mix engineer; Greg Penny, immersive mastering engineer; Greg Penny, immersive producer (Harry Styles)
  • The Future Bites
    Jake Fields & Steven Wilson, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Steven Wilson, immersive producer (Steven Wilson)
  • Stille Grender
    Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor)

75. Best Engineered Album, Classical
An Engineer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

  • Archetypes
    Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)
  • Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears
    Richard King, engineer (Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax)
  • Beethoven: Symphony No. 9
    Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
  • Chanticleer Sings Christmas
    Leslie Ann Jones, engineer (Chanticleer)
  • Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand’
    Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

76. Producer Of The Year, Classical
A Producer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

  • Blanton Alspaugh
    • Appear And Inspire (James Franklin & The East Carolina University Chamber Singers) (A)
    • Howells: Requiem (Brian Schmidt & Baylor University A Cappella Choir) (A)
    • Hymns Of Kassianí (Alexander Lingas & Cappella Romana) (A)
    • Kyr: In Praise Of Music (Joshua Copeland & Antioch Chamber Ensemble) (A)
    • More Honourable Than The Cherubim (Vladimir Gorbik & PaTRAM Institute Male Choir) (A)
    • O’Regan: The Phoenix (Patrick Summers, Thomas Hampson, Chad Shelton, Rihab Chaieb, Lauren Snouffer, Houston Grand Opera & Houston Grand Opera Orchestra) (A)
    • Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom (Benedict Sheehan & The Saint Tikhon Choir) (A)
  • Steven Epstein
    • Bach And Brahms Re-Imagined (Jens Lindemann, James Ehnes & Jon Kimura Parker) (A)
    • Bartók: Quartet No. 3; Beethoven: Op. 59, No. 2; Dvořák: American Quartet (Juilliard String Quartet) (A)
    • Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears (Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax) (A)
    • Mozart: Piano Concertos Nos. 9 & 17, Arr. For Piano, String Quartet And Double Bass (Alon Goldstein, Alexander Bickard & Fine Arts Quartet) (A)
    • Songs Of Comfort And Hope (Yo-Yo Ma & Kathryn Stott) (A)
  • David Frost
    • Chamber Works By Dmitri Klebanov (ARC Ensemble) (A)
    • Glass: Akhnaten (Karen Kamensek, J’Nai Bridges, Dísella Lárusdóttir, Zachary James, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Orchestra) (A)
    • Mon Ami, Mon Amour (Matt Haimovitz & Mari Kodama) (A)
    • One Movement Symphonies – Barber, Sibelius, Scriabin (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony) (A)
    • Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites (Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Isabel Leonard, Erin Morley, Adrianne Pieczonka, Karita Mattila, Karen Cargill, Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Orchestra) (A)
    • Primavera I – The Wind (Matt Haimovitz) (A)
    • Roots (Randall Goosby & Zhu Wang) (A)
  • Elaine Martone
    • Archetypes (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion) (A)
    • Beneath The Sky (Zoe Allen & Levi Hernandez) (A)
    • Davis: Family Secrets – Kith & Kin (Timothy Myers, Andrea Edith Moore & Jane Holding) (A)
    • Quest (Elisabeth Remy Johnson) (A)
    • Schubert: Symphony In C Major, ‘The Great’; Krenek: Static & Ecstatic (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)
  • Judith Sherman
    • Alone Together (Jennifer Koh) (A)
    • Bach & Beyond Part 3 (Jennifer Koh) (A)
    • Bruits (Imani Winds) (A)
    • Eryilmaz: Dances Of The Yogurt Maker (Erberk Eryilmaz & Carpe Diem String Quartet) (A)
    • Fantasy – Oppens Plays Kaminsky (Ursula Oppens) (A)
    • Home (Blythe Gaissert) (A)
    • Mendelssohn, Visconti & Golijov (Jasper String Quartet & Jupiter String Quartet) (A)
    • A Schubert Journey (Llŷr Williams) (A)
    • Vers Le Silence – William Bolcom & Frédéric Chopin (Ran Dank) (A)

CLASSICAL

77. Best Orchestral Performance
Award to the Conductor and to the Orchestra.

  • Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre
    Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)
  • Beethoven: Symphony No. 9
    Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
  • Muhly: Throughline
    Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
  • Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3
    Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
  • Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy
    Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)

78. Best Opera Recording
Award to the Conductor, Album Producer(s) and Principal Soloists.

  • Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle
    Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Mika Kares & Szilvia Vörös; Robert Suff, producer (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)
  • Glass: Akhnaten
    Karen Kamensek, conductor; J’Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James & Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
  • Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen
    Simon Rattle, conductor; Sophia Burgos, Lucy Crowe, Gerald Finley, Peter Hoare, Anna Lapkovskaja, Paulina Malefane, Jan Martinik & Hanno Müller-Brachmann; Andrew Cornall, producer (London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices)
  • Little: Soldier Songs
    Corrado Rovaris, conductor; Johnathan McCullough; James Darrah & John Toia, producers (The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra)
  • Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites
    Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Karen Cargill, Isabel Leonard, Karita Mattila, Erin Morley & Adrianne Pieczonka; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

79. Best Choral Performance

Award to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble.

  • It’s A Long Way
    Matthew Guard, conductor (Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver & Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
  • Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand’
    Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus & Pacific Chorale)
  • Rising w/The Crossing
    Donald Nally, conductor (International Contemporary Ensemble & Quicksilver; The Crossing)
  • Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons
    Kaspars Putniņš, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir)
  • Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom
    Benedict Sheehan, conductor (Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons & Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir)
  • The Singing Guitar
    Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet & Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare)

80. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

For new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble (twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One Award to the ensemble and one Award to the conductor, if applicable.

  • Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking
    JACK Quartet
  • Akiho: Seven Pillars
    Sandbox Percussion
  • Archetypes
    Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion
  • Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears
    Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax
  • Bruits
    Imani Winds

81. Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Award to the Instrumental Soloist(s) and to the Conductor when applicable.

  • Alone Together
    Jennifer Koh
  • An American Mosaic
    Simone Dinnerstein
  • Bach: Sonatas & Partitas
    Augustin Hadelich
  • Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos
    Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)
  • Mak Bach
    Mak Grgić
  • Of Power
    Curtis Stewart

82. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Award to: Vocalist(s), Collaborative Artist(s) (Ex: pianists, conductors, chamber groups) Producer(s), Recording Engineers/Mixers with 51% or more playing time of new material.

  • Confessions
    Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist
  • Dreams Of A New Day – Songs By Black Composers
    Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist
  • Mythologies
    Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann (Virginie D’Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler)
  • Schubert: Winterreise
    Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist
  • Unexpected Shadows
    Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz)

83. Best Classical Compendium
Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s) of over 51% playing time of the album, if other than the artist.

  • American Originals – A New World, A New Canon
    AGAVE & Reginald L. Mobley; Geoffrey Silver, producer
  • Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces For Orchestra
    Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer
  • Cerrone: The Arching Path
    Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum; Mike Tierney, producer
  • Plays
    Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Birnie Kirsh, producers
  • Women Warriors – The Voices Of Change
    Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis, producers

84. Best Contemporary Classical Composition

A Composer’s Award. (For a contemporary classical composition composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable.

  • Akiho: Seven Pillars
    Andy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion)
  • Andriessen: The Only One
    Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
  • Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes
    Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)
  • Batiste: Movement 11′
    Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)
  • Shaw: Narrow Sea
    Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion)

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

85. Best Music Video
Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.

  • Shot In The Dark
    AC/DC
    David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer
  • Freedom
    Jon Batiste
    Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer
  • I Get A Kick Out Of You
    Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
    Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell & Jennifer Lebeau, video producers
  • Peaches
    Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
    Collin Tilley, video director
  • Happier Than Ever
    Billie Eilish
    Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers
  • Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
    Lil Nas X
    Lil Nas X & Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina & Saul Levitz, video producers
  • Good 4 U
    Olivia Rodrigo
    Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez & Tiffany Suh, video producers

86. Best Music Film
For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.

  • Inside
    Bo Burnham
    Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer
  • David Byrne’s American Utopia
    David Byrne
    Spike Lee, video director; David Byrne & Spike Lee, video producers
  • Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles
    Billie Eilish
    Patrick Osborne & Robert Rodriguez, video directors
  • Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix In Maui
    Jimi Hendrix
    John McDermott, video director; Janie Hendrix, John McDermott & George Scott, video producers
  • Summer Of Soul
    (Various Artists)
    Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers

source: grammy.com

 

