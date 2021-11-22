Tom Hanks Unpacks His Latest Role ‘Finch,’ One of the Best Movies of 2021 [EUR Exclusive]

*Hollywood icon Tom Hanks is back with another one that is sure to pull at your heartstrings and take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster.

Hanks stars in the new Apple TV+ release “Finch,” about a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland.

Per the studio’s press release, Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Caleb Landry Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it’s as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.

I wasn’t expecting to be drenched in my own tears by the end of this movie. What a WONDERFUL journey Hanks, the dog, and the robot take viewers on. When I caught up with Mr. Hanks to dish about his latest project, he explained why this story moved him to want to explore the world of Finch. Hanks also noted what he looks for in scripts before he takes on new projects at this point his career that spans three decades.

“Look, I’m an old man now and it’s hard to get out of bed sometimes at 5:45 or 5:15 in the morning, but you can’t help but do it because, at the end of the day, this is just the greatest job in the world,” said Hanks in an exclusive interview with EURweb’s Ny MaGee.

“There’s nothing that compares to it. But whatever the movie is, it has to reflect what I think my own sense of logic is. True behavior and true procedure. Anything can happen. The logic of a movie comes and goes, kind of establishes itself. If you are not going to adhere towards rules of behavior, and if you’re not going to obey the standards of protocols and procedures, well, I don’t know what I, as an audience member, would have to hang on to,” the actor continued.

“Every movie that I have ever seen that I’ve loved has promoted the question in me as “What would I do in that same circumstance?” Whether it’s The Godfather or Halloween Now, it’s like, “What would I do under these same circumstances?” If I don’t know what that is because there’s no logic to it or I don’t understand the procedure of it, well, then I’m not invested in what’s going on,” said Hanks.

“This movie, Finch, when it came along from the first paragraph to the last, made all the sense in the world to me. I thought it was about something very, very specific, which is this man has no choice but to do this every single day, otherwise, his dog is not going to be taken care of. That is different. That asks for different behavior, and that asks for a different procedure than he must survive, he must kill or be killed, he must seek out enough water or food or beat off the bad guys or escape, escape from peril,” he explained.

“There are all those things there, but they’re recognizable. I don’t think it’s episodic in a way that just says, “Okay, now we need an action sequence.” All the sequences tie together. It’s like a good shuffle of the cards. Going from a man alone to a man and his dog to a man, his dog, and his robot, to this man, his dog, and his robot on the road, to a man, his dog, and his robot on the road hoping to get to the conclusion before he passes on. I just think that’s such beautiful logic that we didn’t even have to think about it, we just had to agree on that’s what we were shooting for.”

And there you have it!

“Finch” is now streaming on Appletv+