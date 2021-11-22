Monday, November 22, 2021
‘The Great’ Stars on Dealing with In-Laws & Co-Parenting | WATCH

*The second season of Hulu’s Emmy-nominated comedy “The Great” is here!

This season Catherine (Elle Fanning) finally taking the Russian throne for her own-after overthrowing her husband Peter (Nicholas Hoult.) But her challenges are just beginning as she deals with ‘liberating’ a country that doesn’t want to be, pregnancy, and her mother showing up.

Fanning and Hoult discussed the change to Catherine and Peter’s relationship in season two and whose character they enjoy watching – as fans of the show.

The Great
‘The Great’ Peter (Nicholas Hoult) and Arkady (Bayo Gbadamosi), shown. (Photo by: Gareth Gatrell/Hulu)

For Hoult, the family dynamic that surrounds season two was something he was excited to check out.

“Both of them becoming parents is exciting because it makes them confront the history of how both of their parents were with them. We have Gillian Anderson coming on to play Catherine’s mom coming to court and mixing things up, and Jason Issacs plays Peter the Great. There’s this fear of becoming parents, and how will they co-parent? As much as Peter loves Catherine at times, and as much as she potentially has feelings for him, they are also at war with each other and trying to kill each other a lot of the time. It’s a very complex setup.

The Great
The Great — Joanna (Gillian Anderson), Catherin (Elle Fanning), Orlo (Sacha Dhawan), and Marial (Phoebe Fox), shown. (Photo by: Gareth Gatrell/Hulu)

Fanning is pulling double duty as an executive producer of the show, but the storylines are as much of a surprise to them as they are to the audience. She revealed they’re often filming as the season is being written and have no idea what will happen next.

“We are watching it unfold in real-time. Tony (McNamara, the series writer, and executive producer) writes and sort of watches us as we film. He has an idea, but we’re like, ‘where is it all going?’” Fanning continued, “getting that last script is amazing because we finally figure out what he has been planning all along. But, of course, he keeps it secret from us.”

The Great
The Great — Catherine (Elle Fanning), Marial (Phoebe Fox), and Georgev (Dempsey Bovell), shown. (Photo by: Gareth Gatrell/Hulu

As a fan of the series, Fanning said one of the most exciting storylines this season involves Grigor, portrayed by Gwilym Lee.

“Gwilym is so good in the show. He has a lot to do this season, and his character becomes even more multi-dimensional than what it was. I think what’s so great about the second season of any show is that in the first one, you get the setup, and now we can get to the meat of it and push these characters and see them interact with each other in new ways. So even when I’m in scenes with the other actors, I’m watching as a fan. Like, ‘oh that’s so cool that you’re doing it that way, or made that choice.’ I’m a super fan of everyone. They are just wonderful.”

New episodes of “The Great” are available on Hulu now.

