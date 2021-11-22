SUV Plows Into Parade in Wisconsin; 5 Killed – Darrell Edward Brooks Jr. is Person of Interest | GraphicVIDEO

*In the wake of a horrific incident on Sunday (11-21-21) in Waukesha, Wisconsin where an SUV was seen mowing down multiple people, killing at least five and injuring up to dozens of others, a Black man, Darrell Edward Brooks Jr. has been taken into custody, according to sources.

NBC News confirmed with five law enforcement officials that Brooks “is the individual in custody as a person of interest and is being questioned by law enforcement in connection with the vehicle incident in Waukesha.”

Police squads were at a Milwaukee address used by Brooks after his name was mentioned on the scanner in connection with the Waukesha parade incident in which at least 40 people, including many children, were injured when a red Ford Escape plowed through the crowd.

Below is GRAPHIC footage of the incident.

WARNING: Graphic footage Top-down video footage shows a driver deliberately plowing through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/fo5xXPF12q — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 22, 2021

TRIGGER WARNING ⚠️ FULL VIDEO ⚠️#BREAKING Reports of multiple injuries after car runs through Christmas parade in Wisconsin Multiple people are feared to have been injured after a car reportedly rammed into a crowd of parade-goers in the city of #Waukesha, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/BkHLY18udH — Gabriel Hébert-Rouillier 💀 (@Gab_H_R) November 22, 2021

The person of interest also goes by the name Darrell E. Brooks Jr., and Darrell Edward Brooks, Jr. He is 39 years old, according to public records. He had prolific social media accounts, but some have already been deleted.

Brooks’ exact alleged connection to the parade incident is not known. The police chief said in a late-night news conference that police have a “person of interest.” He did not name that person, but NBC News confirmed early on November 22 that the “person of interest” is Brooks, who is being questioned. Brooks is not listed in the Waukesha County Jail database.

The motive is not clear. David Begnaud of CBS News tweeted that, according to a law enforcement official, the parade suspect was “fleeing another scene – possibly a knife fight” before injuring 40 people in the parade. “Several LE sources say preliminary: Wisconsin incident appears to be vehicle fleeing a separate crime scene (stabbing) when it plowed into parade. One person in custody.

