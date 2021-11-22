‘House of Gucci’s’ Jared Leto: I Related To Paolo Gucci A Lot | Watch

*Next Wednesday, Jared Leto will be unrecognizable!

As he portrays Paolo Gucci in the biographical crime drama “House of Gucci.” The legendary Italian business was overseen by Guccio Gucci’s two sons – the colorful and wily Aldo (Al Pacino) and his more conservative and detached sibling Rodolfo (Jeremy Irons).

Aldo’s fanciful son, Paolo, is more interested in becoming a clothing designer than leading the family empire.

We spoke to Leto about Paolo’s volatility, quirks and acting with Lady Gaga.

Q: What struck a chord with you or stood out about Paolo, while you were researching him?

JL: I related a lot to Paolo surprisingly. He’s a frustrated artist desperate to share his work with the world, and to be seen, to be heard and be loved. I can relate to all of that. He’s full of passion, humor, fun and he’s very volatile. Those are really fun things to hone in on and bring to life. I’m really indebted to Paolo for being such a phenomenal character. To create an impression of him was a gift.

Q: How often do you slip back into Paolos’ role?

JL: When the film ended it’s hard to let go because I fall in love with the character. Some actors are really good at shutting it off but I fall in love. I make intense commitments to the roles physically and internally. I love a lot of Paolo’s mannerisms even his little ‘BOOF!’ I don’t know where I got it from but we just kept doing it.

Q: Paolo is a great persona! After you finish a role, how often do you walk away knowing you killed the performance?

JL: I don’t think you know until you know how audience is going to respond. You can miss entirely and it can feel like you accomplished what you wanted to but it doesn’t translate. But on this one, I worked probably as hard as I ever worked in my life. I’ve dove deeper than I have ever before – which is pretty deep. I love the idea of transformation and immersive experiences like this.

Q: What was it like having Lady Gaga as a scene partner?

JL: Fantastic! I didn’t see Al Pacino or Adam Driver or Lady Gaga, I saw the family. I really enjoyed the sacred space we had together and the chance to collaborate. It was a dream.

