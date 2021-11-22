Monday, November 22, 2021
HomeNewsCrime
Crime

Darrell Brooks: Waukesha Christmas Parade Suspect Charged with Homicide | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

*Earlier we reported that Milwaukee resident Darrell Brooks was a person of interest in an incident on Sunday (11-21-21) in Waukesha, Wisconsin where a red SUV mowed down and seriously injured dozens of people and several were killed.

Now we can report that Brooks, 39, has been formally charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide. This, after he allegedly plowed an SUV through a Christmas parade while fleeing the scene of a domestic disturbance.

Five people were killed, ranging in age from 52 to 81, and 48 people were injured, published reports.

It seems Brooks has a police record and had been released on cash bail less than two weeks before the parade. And if you’re wondering, authorities haven’t been able to link the crime to domestic  terrorism, according to the Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson, who noted that the investigation was in its early stages.

“We are confident that he acted alone,” Chief Thompson said.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: SUV Plows Into Parade in Wisconsin; 5 Killed – Darrell Edward Brooks Jr. is Person of Interest | GraphicVIDEO

Here’s MORE via WSJ.com:

Police said Brooks had allegedly been involved in a domestic disturbance that involved a knife and fled the scene before police arrived. Because that incident was immediately followed by the chaos at the parade, officers were never able to investigate the domestic issue fully, Chief Thompson said.

Brooks wasn’t being chased by police when he broke through the barrier into the parade route, Chief Thompson said. An officer shot at the vehicle but had to stop firing so as not to endanger bystanders, he added. Mr. Brooks continued driving despite the shots fired at him.

Chief Thompson declined to discuss Mr. Brooks’s motive, saying he didn’t want to endanger the continuing investigation or prosecution.

Children’s Wisconsin, a pediatric trauma hospital, said 18 children had been brought to the hospital, many arriving by ambulance after being transferred from other facilities. The children, ranging in age from 3 to 16 years old, had injuries that included facial abrasions, broken bones and serious head trauma.

Footage taken from a building across from 227 West Main Street shows the SUV slowing down as it approaches a group of marchers before accelerating through the group, running over several people. Some marchers got up shortly after being run over; others remained on the street motionless, the video shows.

One video shows the SUV exiting the parade route by driving over barricades and subsequently driving away.

The WSJ report also noted that Waukesha police identified Brooks over radio traffic Sunday night as they ran a background check on him. Brooks and two other suspects were in the vehicle that stopped soon after hitting people at the parade, according to police radio recordings, and police said Mr. Brooks ran south and the two other people’s location was unknown.

Previous articleSoulja Boy’s Sour Reaction to Killing of Young Dolph Following Beef with Memphis Rapper
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO