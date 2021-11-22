Darrell Brooks: Waukesha Christmas Parade Suspect Charged with Homicide | VIDEO

*Earlier we reported that Milwaukee resident Darrell Brooks was a person of interest in an incident on Sunday (11-21-21) in Waukesha, Wisconsin where a red SUV mowed down and seriously injured dozens of people and several were killed.

Now we can report that Brooks, 39, has been formally charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide. This, after he allegedly plowed an SUV through a Christmas parade while fleeing the scene of a domestic disturbance.

Five people were killed, ranging in age from 52 to 81, and 48 people were injured, published reports.

It seems Brooks has a police record and had been released on cash bail less than two weeks before the parade. And if you’re wondering, authorities haven’t been able to link the crime to domestic terrorism, according to the Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson, who noted that the investigation was in its early stages.

“We are confident that he acted alone,” Chief Thompson said.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: SUV Plows Into Parade in Wisconsin; 5 Killed – Darrell Edward Brooks Jr. is Person of Interest | GraphicVIDEO

Here’s MORE via WSJ.com:

Police said Brooks had allegedly been involved in a domestic disturbance that involved a knife and fled the scene before police arrived. Because that incident was immediately followed by the chaos at the parade, officers were never able to investigate the domestic issue fully, Chief Thompson said.

Brooks wasn’t being chased by police when he broke through the barrier into the parade route, Chief Thompson said. An officer shot at the vehicle but had to stop firing so as not to endanger bystanders, he added. Mr. Brooks continued driving despite the shots fired at him.

Chief Thompson declined to discuss Mr. Brooks’s motive, saying he didn’t want to endanger the continuing investigation or prosecution.

Children’s Wisconsin, a pediatric trauma hospital, said 18 children had been brought to the hospital, many arriving by ambulance after being transferred from other facilities. The children, ranging in age from 3 to 16 years old, had injuries that included facial abrasions, broken bones and serious head trauma.

Footage taken from a building across from 227 West Main Street shows the SUV slowing down as it approaches a group of marchers before accelerating through the group, running over several people. Some marchers got up shortly after being run over; others remained on the street motionless, the video shows.

One video shows the SUV exiting the parade route by driving over barricades and subsequently driving away.

The WSJ report also noted that Waukesha police identified Brooks over radio traffic Sunday night as they ran a background check on him. Brooks and two other suspects were in the vehicle that stopped soon after hitting people at the parade, according to police radio recordings, and police said Mr. Brooks ran south and the two other people’s location was unknown.