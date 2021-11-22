Monday, November 22, 2021
Candace Owens Trolls LeBron James After Rittenhouse Acquittal

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Candace Owens was quick to defend teen killer Kyle Rittenhouse during his murder trial this month. Following his Not Guilty verdict last week, the conservative pundit celebrated by trolling LeBron James

On Friday, Rittenhouse was acquitted in the killing of two men and the wounding a third last year during a night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse appeared emotional as the verdicts were read, and he broke down in tears after being cleared on all counts. 

“If you would like to check the stats of the two white people who Kyle Rittenhouse shot in obvious self-defense— here you go,” tweeted Owens. “Our FBI knew Kyle was innocent. Our media knew Kyle was innocent. They all allowed a teenager to suffer horribly and publicly to feed the BLM lie.”

After Rittenhouse was acquitted on murder charges on November 19, Owens trolled James with a meme of the LA Lakers star crying with Kyle wiping the athlete’s tears. Check out the post below. 

READ MORE: Kyle Rittenhouse Speaks on Verdict in Clip from Fox News documentary | WATCH

LeBron previously blasted Kyle for appearing to fake cry during the trial. “What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court,” he tweeted earlier this month. 

Candace has been one of Kyle’s loudest supporters, tweeting: “Kyle Rittenhouse is innocent. It was another case of the BLM lynch-media-mob attempting to ruin a person’s life (this time, a 17 year old kid) to feed their race-obsessed ‘rampant white supremacy’ lie.” She added, “Journalists and Big Tech are the true enemies of the American people.

Candance also celebrated the verdict by tweeting: “NOT GUILTY. Kyle Rittenhouse is free. The criminal mob corporate enterprise that is masquerading as a movement concerned about black lives- FAILS. Justice wins the day.” She also urged the Antioch teen, “SUE THEM ALL, KYLE. EVERY LAST ONE.”

Owens is currently raising money for a white police officer who was doxxed after his anonymous donation to Kyle’s defense campaign was made public.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

