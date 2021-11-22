Angry White People Syndrome: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | VIDEO

*Why are White people so angry when they control the criminal justice system, they own most of the land, they dominate politics and in business?

White people create laws that make it legal for them to tax us out of our properties and land so we can’t afford to pay taxes, forcing us out. That’s called gentrification. They conspire to keep us from moving into certain neighborhoods. That’s called red lining. And when we still manage to purchase a house, accrue equity and want to sell it, they appraise it at almost half the value to deplete our generational wealth by millions of dollars. Yet these white people are still angry.

They redraw district lines to make it next to impossible for Black and Brown people to gain the political advantage for Congressional representation. But when the vote still doesn’t go their way they charge Capitol Hill, vandalize the place, threaten to kill people and bully cops who show more restraint against these armed angry white people than they do against unarmed Black people.

President Joe Biden has said to angry white people: ‘This is not who we are!’ But recent laws and trial verdicts prove this is who they are and they’re okay with their behavior. The question becomes what are the rest of us going to do about it? Click on the video above to find out more.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: CORY A. HAYWOOD: Dear Black People, Should We Finally Trust White People?



Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email your comments, questions and speaking inquiries to [email protected]. Follow her @TCBStef on Instagram and Twitter.