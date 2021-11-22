Monday, November 22, 2021
80 Plus People in Ski Masks Storm California Nordstrom and Steal Merchandise (Watch)

Nordstrom - Walnut Creek
Dozens of looters robbed this Nordstrom in Walnut Creek, CA on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021

*More than 80 people bum rushed and robbed a Nordstrom in Walnut Creek, California Saturday night, making off with stolen goods and fleeing in getaway cars.

The robbery began around 9 p.m. – right around Nordstrom’s closing time – and lasted just several minutes. Thieves armed with crowbars and wearing ski masks poured into and streamed out of the store, and into dozens of waiting cars lining the block.

Watch below:

The Walnut Creek Police Department said in a press release, “Nordstrom employees began calling 911 when approximately 80 people entered the store and immediately began stealing merchandise.” They said one employee was pepper-sprayed and two were punched and kicked.

Police called the incident “organized theft” and “clearly a planned event” by a “criminal mob.” The amount of merchandise stolen is still yet to be determined, and three people have been arrested for robbery and weapons charges.

On Friday night, just 24 hours before the Nordstrom robbery, a series of lootings of luxury merchandise took place in the Union Square shopping area of San Francisco. Stores like Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Bloomingdales, Hermes and Fendi were hit, as well as Walgreens and certain cannabis dispensaries, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Watch below:

EURPublisher01

