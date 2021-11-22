80 Plus People in Ski Masks Storm California Nordstrom and Steal Merchandise (Watch)

*More than 80 people bum rushed and robbed a Nordstrom in Walnut Creek, California Saturday night, making off with stolen goods and fleeing in getaway cars.

The robbery began around 9 p.m. – right around Nordstrom’s closing time – and lasted just several minutes. Thieves armed with crowbars and wearing ski masks poured into and streamed out of the store, and into dozens of waiting cars lining the block.

Watch below:

#Breaking About 25 cars just blocked the street and rushed into the Walnut Creek Nordstrom making off with goods before getting in cars snd speeding away. At least two people arrested at gunpoint. pic.twitter.com/AG3R94M9L3 — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) November 21, 2021

The Walnut Creek Police Department said in a press release, “Nordstrom employees began calling 911 when approximately 80 people entered the store and immediately began stealing merchandise.” They said one employee was pepper-sprayed and two were punched and kicked.

Police called the incident “organized theft” and “clearly a planned event” by a “criminal mob.” The amount of merchandise stolen is still yet to be determined, and three people have been arrested for robbery and weapons charges.

On Friday night, just 24 hours before the Nordstrom robbery, a series of lootings of luxury merchandise took place in the Union Square shopping area of San Francisco. Stores like Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Bloomingdales, Hermes and Fendi were hit, as well as Walgreens and certain cannabis dispensaries, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Watch below: