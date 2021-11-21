Wait! What? Summer Walker Listed as ‘Female-Identifying’ By Pop Base

*Have y’all looked at Summer Walker lately? Like, in a photo on your favorite gossip site or on IG, perhaps?

Well, we ain’t tryna start nothing over here, but stating the obvious shouldn’t be controversial and it seems perfectly clear to me that she was born a woman.

Well, ain’t like I’m an expert in gender fluidity or anything like that, but she shonuff look like she was female from the moment she came out of her momma.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Regina Hall to Star in Remake of De Niro’s ‘Midnight Run’

‘Still Over It’ by Summer Walker broke multiple records including biggest album debut ever by a female-identifying artist on Apple Music and biggest R&B album debut ever on the platform. pic.twitter.com/WKDOkinm0t — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 9, 2021



Well, if you’re in the same frame of mind, then you’re probably wondering why Pop Base, the self-described “best source for all pop culture related entertainment, news, award show coverage” would identify Summer as “female-identifying.” You see that term is reserved for individuals who identify with a gender other than the one they were born with.

The full sentence they used in describing Summer Walker’s second album, “Still Over It,” as the “biggest album debut ever by a female-identifying artist.”

Well, the grand tribunal of Black Twitter went in on them for that. And why shouldn’t they? Everybody gets to demand that they pronouns and identifiers are respected buy Black women, huh? You know what? Don’t answer that.