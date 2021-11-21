Sunday, November 21, 2021
Wait! What? Summer Walker Listed as ‘Female-Identifying’ By Pop Base

By EurWebWriter
Summer Walker (instagram)
Summer Walker (instagram)

*Have y’all looked at Summer Walker lately? Like, in a photo on your favorite gossip site or on IG, perhaps?

Well, we ain’t tryna start nothing over here, but stating the obvious shouldn’t be controversial and it seems perfectly clear to me that she was born a woman.

Well, ain’t like I’m an expert in gender fluidity or anything like that, but she shonuff look like she was female from the moment she came out of her momma.

Well, if you’re in the same frame of mind, then you’re probably wondering why Pop Base, the self-described “best source for all pop culture related entertainment, news, award show coverage” would identify Summer as “female-identifying.” You see that term is reserved for individuals who identify with a gender other than the one they were born with.

The full sentence they used in describing Summer Walker’s second album, “Still Over It,” as the “biggest album debut ever by a female-identifying artist.”

Well, the grand tribunal of Black Twitter went in on them for that. And why shouldn’t they? Everybody gets to demand that they pronouns and identifiers are respected buy Black women, huh? You know what? Don’t answer that.

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

