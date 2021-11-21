Sunday, November 21, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Underdog Iman Shumpert Makes DWTS Final

By EurWebWriter
0

Iman Shumpert (Sacramento Kings)
Iman Shumpert (Sacramento Kings)

*According to The Bleacher Report, Iman Shumpert is the first NBA player to reach the finals of “Dancing with The Stars” and, pun intended, Shumpert knows a little something about the finals.

However, we’re a bit surprised that he made it this far without LeBron. (Wokka, wokka, wokka!)

Dancing to Kanye’s “Dark Fantasy”, which wife Teyana Taylor just so happens to sing the vocals on, Shumpert and dance partner Daniella Karagach, made their way to the finals in something of a shock.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Gayle King Had Trouble Making Female Friends After (ex) Husband Cheated with Friend

Shumpert is looking to join Emmitt Smith, Apolo Ohno, Helio Castroneves, Kristi Yamaguchi, Shawn Johnson, Hines Ward, Donald Driver, Meryl Davis, Laurie Hernandez, Rashad Jennings and Adam Rippon as former professional athletes who won it all on “DWTS.”

Shumpert played for the New York Knicks, Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets in the NBA.

Previous articleFetty Wap: Rapper Breaks Silence After Last Month’s Big Drug Bust
Next article20 Percent Of NBA Players Run Equivalent Of 5 Marathons Throughout A Season
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO