Underdog Iman Shumpert Makes DWTS Final

*According to The Bleacher Report, Iman Shumpert is the first NBA player to reach the finals of “Dancing with The Stars” and, pun intended, Shumpert knows a little something about the finals.

However, we’re a bit surprised that he made it this far without LeBron. (Wokka, wokka, wokka!)

Dancing to Kanye’s “Dark Fantasy”, which wife Teyana Taylor just so happens to sing the vocals on, Shumpert and dance partner Daniella Karagach, made their way to the finals in something of a shock.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Gayle King Had Trouble Making Female Friends After (ex) Husband Cheated with Friend

Shumpert is looking to join Emmitt Smith, Apolo Ohno, Helio Castroneves, Kristi Yamaguchi, Shawn Johnson, Hines Ward, Donald Driver, Meryl Davis, Laurie Hernandez, Rashad Jennings and Adam Rippon as former professional athletes who won it all on “DWTS.”

Shumpert played for the New York Knicks, Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets in the NBA.