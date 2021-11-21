‘Pass The Mic’ to Feature Charlie Wilson, Stephanie Mills, Melle Mel and Many More

*The 2021 Soul Train Awards will be kicked off this year by DJ Cassidy and a special editor “Pass the Mic” that will features music sensations from the 70s and 80s in celebration of the show’s 50th anniversary.

“DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic: BET Soul Train Edition” will include Charlie Wilson, Stephanie Mills, Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel, Jeffrey Osborne, Gloria Gaynor, and surprise guests, BET announced.

Cassidy, who’ll be spinning from the comfort of his living room, will bring R&B and hip-hop together as they perform their greatest, most remembered hits with one another before passing the mic to the next artist. Previous editions have featured Earth Wind & Fire, Chaka Khan, Nile Rodgers, Sister Sledge, Kool & The Gang, George Clinton, New Edition, Boyz II Men, Teddy Riley, En Vogue, TLC, SWV, LL Cool, Run DMC, Public Enemy, Missy Elliot, Wyclef Jean, and many others.

The 2021 Soul Train Awards will be held at a new location — the iconic Apollo theater in New York, in honor of the show’s milestone anniversary.

“DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic: BET Soul Train Edition” premieres on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 10:30pm ET/PT, immediately following the Soul Train Awards.