This Man (Kenny Wells) is Being Hunted for Accidental Gunfire At ATL Airport – Chaos Ensued | VIDEO

*A convicted felon by the name of Kenny Wells is the object of a manhunt in Atlanta after an apparently accidental gunshot at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday afternoon set off a panic among travelers.

The gun went off after a passenger, identified as Wells – awaiting a bag search – reached inside the bag for the weapon, according to reports. The bottom line is that after the shot was fired, Wells ran off from the security checkpoint and fled from the airport.

Authorities are calling the incident an accident and not an “active shooter” situation.

Police obtained a warrant for Wells’ arrest and he was still being sought late Saturday night.

“We are actively pursuing this individual as we speak,” Maj. Reginald Moorman, the airport’s police commissioner, told The Associated Press.

Wells, 42, is facing a littany of charges including carrying a concealed weapon at a commercial airport, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm and reckless conduct, Moorman said.

After the gunshot, chaos ensued. At least three people suffered minor injuries, the AP reported. They included one person who fell in the airport’s atrium area and two people who experienced shortness of breath, the news agency reported.

Departing flights were temporarily delayed as authorities dealt with the incident.

Numerous travelers posted tweets and videos from the airport as the situation unfolded.

The gunshot occurred around 1:30 p.m. ET and Atlanta police declared the situation all clear later in the afternoon, airport officials said in a statement.

No one at the airport was struck by gunfire, an official with the Transportation Security Administration said.