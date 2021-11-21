Sunday, November 21, 2021
HomeNews
News

This Man (Kenny Wells) is Being Hunted for Accidental Gunfire At ATL Airport – Chaos Ensued | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

*A convicted felon by the name of Kenny Wells is the object of a manhunt in Atlanta after an apparently accidental gunshot at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday afternoon set off a panic among travelers.

The gun went off after a passenger, identified as Wells – awaiting a bag search – reached inside the bag for the weapon, according to reports. The bottom line is that after the shot was fired, Wells ran off from the security checkpoint and fled from the airport.

Authorities are calling the incident an accident and not an “active shooter” situation.

Police obtained a warrant for Wells’ arrest and he was still being sought late Saturday night.

“We are actively pursuing this individual as we speak,” Maj. Reginald Moorman, the airport’s police commissioner, told The Associated Press.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: NBAer Lou Williams on His 2 Baby Mamas – ‘Not Just Some Random Girls I’m Running Around With’ | VIDEO

Kenny Wells (mugshot - Atlanta Police Department)
Kenny Wells (mugshot – Atlanta Police Department)

Wells, 42, is facing a littany of charges including carrying a concealed weapon at a commercial airport, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm and reckless conduct, Moorman said.

After the gunshot, chaos ensued. At least three people suffered minor injuries, the AP reported. They included one person who fell in the airport’s atrium area and two people who experienced shortness of breath, the news agency reported.

Departing flights were temporarily delayed as authorities dealt with the incident.

Numerous travelers posted tweets and videos from the airport as the situation unfolded.

The gunshot occurred around 1:30 p.m. ET and Atlanta police declared the situation all clear later in the afternoon, airport officials said in a statement.

No one at the airport was struck by gunfire, an official with the Transportation Security Administration said.

Previous article3D Na’ Tee Puts Much-Needed State-Of-The-Art Studio In New Orleans East
Next articleKamala Harris was President of America – Replaced Joe Biden for 85 Minutes – Does it Mean Anything for Black America? (WATCH)
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO