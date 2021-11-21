Sunday, November 21, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Fetty Wap: Rapper Breaks Silence After Last Month’s Big Drug Bust

By Fisher Jack
0

FettyWap
FettyWap

*Last month, rapper #FettyWap was arrested on federal gun charges. On Thursday, he spoke out about the incident on Instagram.

“Loyalty can be both a great trait and a deadly one … choose wisely with who you stand with but never change what you stand for Never bend Never Fold … Head up like a nose bleed #ImOnBorrowedTime if it ain’t life it ain’t forever,” he wrote in his caption.

Fetty was arrested in New York City at Citi Field on Oct. 28. It was the same day he was supposed to perform at Rolling Loud New York. In fact, the arrest occurred right before he was to go on stage.

Rap-up reported that the indictment had charged the rapper with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances.

Fetty pleaded not guilty and was released from jail on a $500,000 bond.

“I’ll be back better wiser and smarter,” added Fetty, who now faces life in prison if found guilty.

Federal prosecutors accuse Fetty and five others of distributing more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and crack cocaine across New Jersey and Long Island.

The feds also say the drugs were from the West Coast and then smuggled to the East Coast via USPS vehicles with secret compartments.

Their investigation obtained $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, pistols, handguns, and a rifle.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: NBAer Lou Williams on His 2 Baby Mamas – ‘Not Just Some Random Girls I’m Running Around With’ | VIDEO

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Previous articleRomeo Miller Wants to Help Adoptees After Filming ‘Who is Christmas Eve?’ | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO