Fetty Wap: Rapper Breaks Silence After Last Month’s Big Drug Bust

*Last month, rapper #FettyWap was arrested on federal gun charges. On Thursday, he spoke out about the incident on Instagram.

“Loyalty can be both a great trait and a deadly one … choose wisely with who you stand with but never change what you stand for Never bend Never Fold … Head up like a nose bleed #ImOnBorrowedTime if it ain’t life it ain’t forever,” he wrote in his caption.

Fetty was arrested in New York City at Citi Field on Oct. 28. It was the same day he was supposed to perform at Rolling Loud New York. In fact, the arrest occurred right before he was to go on stage.

Rap-up reported that the indictment had charged the rapper with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances.

Fetty pleaded not guilty and was released from jail on a $500,000 bond.

“I’ll be back better wiser and smarter,” added Fetty, who now faces life in prison if found guilty.

Federal prosecutors accuse Fetty and five others of distributing more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and crack cocaine across New Jersey and Long Island.

The feds also say the drugs were from the West Coast and then smuggled to the East Coast via USPS vehicles with secret compartments.

Their investigation obtained $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, pistols, handguns, and a rifle.

