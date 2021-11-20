The Pulse of Entertainment: New Orleans’ Steve Austin and The Bioniq Brass Band Releases ‘Head of the Street’ Album

*“The album is to make people feel,” said Trombonist Steve Austin about the debut album release, “Head of the Street,” of Steve Austin and The Bioniq Brass Band. “Brass music does it different. American music was birth in Congo Square, especially black American music…the rhythm element; it’s in brass band, R&B and Hip-Hop music.”

A New Orleans native, Steve had put the Trombone down for a bit until he was motivated by his daughter to pick it back up. The “Head of the Street” project is off of the Elevated Busking Records imprint and is currently promoting “Hard Not to Like You” single and the title track. Steve Austin and The Bioniq Brass Band held an album release party recently in Dallas at Revelers Hall with guests DJ EZ Eddie D and the Reveler’s Hall Band.

“I been playing since I was nine. I put this band together for this project…in hopes of going forward,” Austin admitted. “I put the horn down for years. I have two daughters. One daughter said you can’t play that – so I picked up the horn again.”

Aside from hearing Steve play the trombone with his Bioniq Brass Band, you get to also hear him sing, New Orleans style, His vocal sound reminds me of a modern day Louie Armstrong influenced by New Orleans’ old-school R&B and Hip-Hop flavors.

“Old school brass bands were traditional. Rebirth (band) was the first to mix tradition with street music that touches common folks,” he pointed out. “Some bands like (Grammy nominated) Hot 8 (Brass Band) they have a niche in R&B and Funk. The Soul Rebels (Brass Band) in Hip-Hop. All people know is you play it (brass band music) during Mardi Gras. They don’t know people live and breathe it everyday.”

Steve Austin and The Bioniq Brass Band have shared the stage with Congo Square, Mysikal and Terence Bradford. www.ElevatedBuskingRecords.com

