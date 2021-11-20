Regina Hall to Star in Remake of De Niro’s ‘Midnight Run’

*Many of can recall the original 1988 action comedy “Midnight Run,” starring a young (er) Robert De Niro and a cranky-faced Charles Grodin.

Now, Variety is reporting, Universal Pictures has tabbed actress Regina Hall to star in, not a remake but, a sequel to the original and MAY star alongside De Niro. MAY!

Comedic actress Aeysha Carr is scheduled write the screenplay. However, the current plot is unknown. The old story centered on De Niro as a bounty hunter in pursuit of a former Mafia accountant, played by Charles Grodin. Unfortunately, Mr. Grodin succumbed to bone marrow cancer earlier this year.

The original was so critically-acclaimed that it resulted in three made for TV movies, but neither De Niro nor Grodin appeared in any of those.

Hall will reportedly also served as a producer on the film under her RH Negative production company. Additionally producers will include Jesse Collins (“The New Edition Story), and Jane Rosenthal through Tribeca, with Berry Welsh executive producing through Tribeca as well.

Universal Pictures’ senior VP of production development Sara Scott will oversee on behalf of the studio.