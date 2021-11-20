Saturday, November 20, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Regina Hall to Star in Remake of De Niro’s ‘Midnight Run’

By EurWebWriter
0

Regina Hall (2021 Daytime Beauty Awards)
Regina Hall (2021 Daytime Beauty Awards)

*Many of can recall the original 1988 action comedy “Midnight Run,” starring a young (er) Robert De Niro and a cranky-faced Charles Grodin.

Now, Variety is reporting, Universal Pictures has tabbed actress Regina Hall to star in, not a remake but, a sequel to the original and MAY star alongside De Niro. MAY!

Comedic actress Aeysha Carr is scheduled write the screenplay. However, the current plot is unknown. The old story centered on De Niro as a bounty hunter in pursuit of a former Mafia accountant, played by Charles Grodin. Unfortunately, Mr. Grodin succumbed to bone marrow cancer earlier this year.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Hulus’ ‘The Great’ Gets Into Characters’ Personal Sides | Watch

Embed from Getty Images
 

The original was so critically-acclaimed that it resulted in three made for TV movies, but neither De Niro nor Grodin appeared in any of those.

Hall will reportedly also served as a producer on the film under her RH Negative production company. Additionally producers will include Jesse Collins (“The New Edition Story), and Jane Rosenthal through Tribeca, with Berry Welsh executive producing through Tribeca as well.

Universal Pictures’ senior VP of production development Sara Scott will oversee on behalf of the studio.

Previous articleLA Black Business Expo A Global Virtual Event Saturday Nov 20, 2021
Next articleChuck D Points Finger at Live Nation for Astroworld Tragedy – Not Travis Scott
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO