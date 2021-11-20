Saturday, November 20, 2021
HomeSportsBasketball
Basketball

NBAer Lou Williams on His 2 Baby Mamas – ‘Not Just Some Random Girls I’m Running Around With’ | VIDEO

By EurWebWriter
0

*Lou Williams has always been able to score with ease dating all the way back to when he was drafted by the Sixers, but we didn’t know that hot touch was still apparent even off the court.

Indeed, Lou Williams out here living his best life with two dimes while my old ass over here writing an article about it. Indeed, two different perspectives, two different individuals, one singular accomplishment-the ability to convince to women to share is a notable phenomenon in and of itself.

However, to wield successful wield two girlfriends means there must be some primordial magic involved. Cuz ain’t no way…!

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: EUR Q&A: ‘Insecure’s’ Gregg Daniel Speaks on His Character’s Ups and Downs in Final Season

Speaking with Taylor Rooks, Lou defended his scenario.

“People even thought they were sisters, I was like, ‘That’s ridiculous.’ I didn’t like the part where I couldn’t control what was being said and how they were viewed. Both of those women are mothers of my children, not just some random girls I’m running around with…”

So, apparently, it’s more like a sister-wife scenario than a “Boogie Nights” scenario. Still, it ain’t normal by any societal stretch of the imagination.

“It’s good that the former Lakers, Clippers player demands respect for his wives,” as Fadeaway World noted. “Not many people are indeed used to seeing this happening without the people involved creating some sort of drama, but things are different for Williams.”

Embed from Getty Images
 

The article also noted that one of his ladies starred in a big moment in the bubble when she was spotted dancing during a Clippers game. She earned a lot of attention after that, but people quickly found out she was with Lou.

For his part, Lou Will isn’t having any slander or gossip regarding the mother’s of his children and will shut the bullsh*t real quick when detected.

Previous articleTami Roman Reveals She Suffers From Body Dysmorphic Disorder | WATCH
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO