LA Black Business Expo A Global Virtual Event Saturday Nov 20, 2021

*Barbara Lindsey & the L.A. Black Business Expo and Conference presents: The Los Angeles Black Business Expo 2021- A Virtual Experience!

On Saturday, November 20th 2021 from 10AM to 4PM PST (1PM to 7PM EST and 12-6PM Central time) join the Los Angeles Black Business Expo as a Virtual and Global Experience featuring Dr. Dennis Kimbro, author of What Makes the Great Great; Dr. George Fraser, author of Success Runs in Our Race; Byron Nelson, celebrity speaker and self-made millionaire; Treasure Owens, Credit Guru and Motivational speaker; Dr. Adrianne M. Toney, Transition Expert, Author & Philanthropist and many more. You are one click away from this great event.

This year’s theme is: Building Generational Wealth and in addition to the aforementioned, it features over 40 speakers, expo booths and a variety of panels.

Topics include: Building Black Wealth with Real Estate, Crypto currency, Investment start ups, Business development, Sports entertainment and so much more.

Tickets are $25 for the day long event. Click here for more information.

Founded in 1989 by event producer extraordinaire and thriving entrepreneur Barbara Lindsey, The Los Angeles Black Business Expo and Conference re-emerges as the Premier Event for Networking and Black Business Empowerment. “In the face of COVID-19 and its devastating impact on communities of color, now more than ever, it is imperative to continue our mission of promoting and empowering Black-owned businesses in the Greater Los Angeles region and beyond,” Lindsey stated. The 2021 Los Angeles Black Business Expo welcomes business enthusiasts of all ages. Register now for the premium business event of the year.

With the help of community stakeholders in the past such as the late Harold Hambrick (2014) and Dr. Clyde Oden, the vision basically remains the same today: Support Black-owned Businesses to fuel the Black economy, locally, regionally, and nationally.

https://www.facebook.com/lablackbusinessexpo

https://www.21labbe.com/