Kyle Rittenhouse Speaks on Verdict in Clip from Fox News documentary | WATCH

*On Friday, Kyle Rittenhouse got to walk away free despite killing two people and wounding another during anti-racism protests last year in Kenosha.

As was previously reported, Rittenhouse, 18, faced charges including two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide but was acquitted in full on the grounds of self-defense.

Following the verdict, Rittenhouse broke down in tears and collapsed to the floor before being helped back into his chair, with his hands shaking. His mother also wept following the news. In a video taken right after court, Rittenhouse spoke out for the first time to say he’s happy with the outcome, noting that “Self defense is not illegal.”

