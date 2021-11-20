Saturday, November 20, 2021
JeffCars.com’s Review: 2022 Genesis GV70 AWD

By Jeff Fortson
2022 Genesis GV70 AWD (Photo Credit: JeffCars.com)

Highlight: The GV70 borrows Hyundai’s remote park assist feature, which guides the vehicle in and out of perpendicular parking spaces without the driver being behind the wheel.

Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $64,045 (Base GV70 2.5$42,045)

Seating Capacity: 5

Standard Safety Features: airbags; ABS; a compact spare tire; automatic high beam headlights; distance pacing with stop-and-go; an electronic stability control system; an electronic blind spot system; a forward collision avoidance system; a lane following assist system; a lane keep assist system; a lane departure warning system; a rear collision mitigation system; and a tire pressure monitor system

Standard Equipment (2.5-liter turbocharged)all-wheel drive; 18-inch wheels; deep tinted glass; a lip spoiler; power tilt heated side mirrors with manual folding and turn signal indicator; deep tinted glass; a black grille with chrome surround; a power rear liftgate; leather-like seats; power front seats; heated front bucket seats; a manual tilt/telescopic steering wheel; a keyless ignition starter system; a dual zone automatic climate control system; and an automatic day-night rearview mirror

Standard Equipment (3.5-liter turbocharged): a 375-horsepower engine; 19-inch wheels; a panoramic sunroof; leather seats with mesh; a highway driving assist system; and an electronic adaptive system

Options: 21-inch sport alloy wheels; electronic limited slip differential; Nappa leather seating surfaces with sport pattern quilting; layered edge backlit trim; leatherette upper instrument and driver panels; suede headliner; a heated steering wheel; Genesis digital key; and a surround view monitor/blind spot view monitor; remote smart parking assist; parking distance warning; parking collision avoidance assist; and Lexicon premium audio with 16-speakers

Standard Audio On Test Vehicle: a 6-speaker AM/FM/HD with SiriusXM

Bluetooth Connectivity: Standard

About Auto Trends with JeffCars.com:
Jeff Fortson is the host and executive producer of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive program airing throughout the U.S. and Canada. The 30-minute weekly show, which is in its sixth season, airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials. The program consists of in-depth one-on-one conversations with many of today’s industry pioneers and influencers, ranging from the ‘Hidden Figure’ and Black female who responsible for using a mathematical formula to check the accuracy of the GPS (Global Positioning Sensor) to auto analysts to car designers to the trailblazer of LGBT auto advertising.

For upcoming shows, car reviews, car-buying tips, recall updates and a car-payment calculator, visit JeffCars.com, his car-buying educational guide. Follow him on [email protected]

Jeff Fortson

