JeffCars.com’s Review: 2022 Genesis GV70 AWD

Highlight: The GV70 borrows Hyundai’s remote park assist feature, which guides the vehicle in and out of perpendicular parking spaces without the driver being behind the wheel.

Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $64,045 (Base GV70 2.5: $42,045)

Seating Capacity: 5

Standard Safety Features: airbags; ABS; a compact spare tire; automatic high beam headlights; distance pacing with stop-and-go; an electronic stability control system; an electronic blind spot system; a forward collision avoidance system; a lane following assist system; a lane keep assist system; a lane departure warning system; a rear collision mitigation system; and a tire pressure monitor system

Standard Equipment (2.5-liter turbocharged): all-wheel drive; 18-inch wheels; deep tinted glass; a lip spoiler; power tilt heated side mirrors with manual folding and turn signal indicator; deep tinted glass; a black grille with chrome surround; a power rear liftgate; leather-like seats; power front seats; heated front bucket seats; a manual tilt/telescopic steering wheel; a keyless ignition starter system; a dual zone automatic climate control system; and an automatic day-night rearview mirror

Standard Equipment (3.5-liter turbocharged): a 375-horsepower engine; 19-inch wheels; a panoramic sunroof; leather seats with mesh; a highway driving assist system; and an electronic adaptive system

Options: 21-inch sport alloy wheels; electronic limited slip differential; Nappa leather seating surfaces with sport pattern quilting; layered edge backlit trim; leatherette upper instrument and driver panels; suede headliner; a heated steering wheel; Genesis digital key; and a surround view monitor/blind spot view monitor; remote smart parking assist; parking distance warning; parking collision avoidance assist; and Lexicon premium audio with 16-speakers

Standard Audio On Test Vehicle: a 6-speaker AM/FM/HD with SiriusXM

Bluetooth Connectivity: Standard

