Aurora, CO to $15M Payout in Elijah McClain Case – City’s Largest Police Settlement

*The city of #Aurora (Colorado) has agreed to pay the family of #ElijahMcClain $15 million to resolve a federal civil rights lawsuit filed over McClain’s death.
According to #CBS4, three anonymous sources with knowledge of the prospective arrangement verified the amount because they were not permitted to discuss the settlement.
Officials admitted that an agreement had been reached, but that the details would not be released until the transaction was completed.
McClain, 23, died a few days after an altercation with Aurora police officers in 2019.
On Aug. 24, 2019, Aurora police stopped McClain as he walked home from a convenience shop. McClain “looked sketchy,” according to a citizen who called the cops.
When Aurora officers approached McClain, the verbal altercation escalated into a physical altercation, resulting in a chokehold.
