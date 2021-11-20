Saturday, November 20, 2021
Aurora, CO to $15M Payout in Elijah McClain Case – City’s Largest Police Settlement

By Fisher Jack
Elijah McClain
Elijah McClain – via Twitter

*The city of #Aurora (Colorado) has agreed to pay the family of #ElijahMcClain $15 million to resolve a federal civil rights lawsuit filed over McClain’s death.⁠

According to #CBS4, three anonymous sources with knowledge of the prospective arrangement verified the amount because they were not permitted to discuss the settlement.⁠

Officials admitted that an agreement had been reached, but that the details would not be released until the transaction was completed.⁠

McClain, 23, died a few days after an altercation with Aurora police officers in 2019.⁠

On Aug. 24, 2019, Aurora police stopped McClain as he walked home from a convenience shop. McClain “looked sketchy,” according to a citizen who called the cops.⁠

When Aurora officers approached McClain, the verbal altercation escalated into a physical altercation, resulting in a chokehold.

