Zac Stacy: Ex-NFLer Arrested in Florida After Brutal Beatdown of Baby Mama | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Zac Stacy (mugshot)
Zac Stacy (mugshot / Orange County, FL Sheriff Dept.)

*The a-hole ex-NFL player named Zackary “Zac” Stacy is where he should be: behind bars in Florida after he was busted on Thursday after getting off of a flight from Nashville.

Stacy, as we reported earlier, is accused of brutally beating his his baby mama and ex-girlfriend Kristin Evans, who he shares a 5-month-old son with.

The beating was captured on hidden cameras in Evans’ studio apartment in Oakland, Florida last Saturday.

Kristin Evans - Zac Stacy (Twitter)
Kristin Evans – Zac Stacy (Twitter)

After the attack, Stacy fled the state, but law enforcement was able to convince him to man up and return to Florida to deal with the reality of his actions.

Orlando Police took him into custody and he was booked into the Orange County Jail late Thursday, according to OPD spokesperson Heidi Rodriguez.

Observers can’t help but notice what appears to be  a smirk on his face in the mugshot released by the Orange County Jail.

Here’s more via SandraRose:

In a series of Twitter posts this week, Evans complained that she was ignored by Oakland police officers who waited 4 days to issue a restraining order against the former NY Jets running back.

However, the OPD claims officers responded “within minutes” to Evans’ emergency call Saturday around 2:30 p.m. and determined “a domestic violence battery had taken place.”

Oakland police Detective Shawn Dozier claimed Stacy, “had fled the scene,” by the time officers arrived.

Evans took to Twitter to thank her supporters last night. She tweeted, “Personally I feel the state should have several more charges, but thank you to everyone who made this possible!!! We are halfway there.”

