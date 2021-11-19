Tina Turner Sues Longtime Impersonator Over German Show ‘Simply The Best’

*Tina Turner is taking legal action against a longtime impersonator over her unofficial tribute show based in Germany, entitled “Simply The Best.”

Despite selling her name, likeness, image, and entire catalog to BMG as her final farewell to the music industry, Turner is allegedly hellbent on shutting down Dorothea “Coco” Fletcher—who’s been impersonating the music icon for nearly 20 years.

Per Vibe, “Turner’s lawyer argues that Fletcher’s resemblance to the 81-year-old is so uncanny on the promotional flyer that fans may have trouble differentiating the two,” the outlet writes.

Speaking with the hosts from “This Morning” about the lawsuit, Fletcher explained, “Personally, I have no ill feelings against the other company or Tina Turner for sure. I think this whole thing is them trying to stuff out the competition; we all want to pay tribute to Tina Tuner […] I never thought our tribute to her would cause such a fuss, but on the other hand, we must be doing something right!”

Here’s more from Vibe:

The new case has reached Germany’s Federal Court of Justice and their ruling could drastically alter the multi-billion dollar tribute act industry. The court held its first hearing last week where Kerstin Schmitt, Turner’s lawyer, stated, “[Turner] would like to decide when her name and image are used for commercial purposes.”

Fletcher revealed on This Morning that the lawsuit came about after Tina: The Tina Turner Musical began production in Germany. The Alabama native feels the lawsuit is about eliminating the competition.

Turner previously sued Cofo Entertainment—a German firm that represents Fletcher and other celebrity impersonators—over promotional posters for “Simply The Best.”

Turner won the case after a court in Cologne, Germany ruled the posters could be misleading as reported by The Times.

Watch the full interview with Dorothea “Coco” Fletcher below.