Friday, November 19, 2021
HomeNews
News

Sherrilyn Ifill Stepping Down as Head of NAACP Legal Defense Fund in 2022

By Ny MaGee
0

Sherrilyn Ifill - Getty
Getty

*Prominent civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill is stepping down as the head of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund next spring. 

Ifil, who made Time’s annual 100 Most Influential People list this year, has presided over the group for nearly a decade.

As reported by The Hill, Ifill will be succeeded by Janai Nelson, who currently serves as LDF’s associate director-counsel.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to lead LDF for nearly 10 years. I began my career as a civil rights lawyer at LDF more than 30 years ago and every day leading this extraordinary, dedicated staff has felt like a dream come true,” Ifill said in a statement.

READ MORE:  NAACP Letter Urges Black Athletes to NOT Mess with Texas Teams Due to Recent Laws | VIDEO

“I have given this work my all, and I am proud of our accomplishments, including our increased growth and strength. But I am most proud of the leadership role LDF has played during one of the most tumultuous and volatile periods for civil rights in recent memory.”

LDF has functioned separately from the NAACP since the 1950s.

“LDF is unparalleled in its contributions to the cause of racial justice over the past 81 years and in the evolution and protection of civil rights for Black people,” Nelson said in the statement.

“As LDF emerges from the profound metamorphosis of the past nine years under Sherrilyn’s leadership, I am honored to steward LDF’s next chapter with the skill, vision, care, and courage that it demands.”

Here’s more from The Washington Post:

Since taking over the LDF in 2013, Ifill presided over massive growth in the organization. Its staff grew from 55 employees, mostly attorneys, to more than 150, expanding into new grass-roots organizing and communications departments. The LDF created its own historical archive to document legal milestones and trailblazers of the civil rights movement. It established an internal think tank, the Thurgood Marshall Institute, to research civil rights law and structural racism.

“I have accomplished really what I set out to accomplish when I came aboard in strengthening this organization and strengthening our work, ensuring that we were understood as mission-critical to American democracy, positioning us as a civil rights organization and positioning civil rights work as democracy work,” Ifill said.

“I think it’s not a small thing, the growth of the organization. If this was a private business, I’d be on the cover of Forbes magazine,” she added. “We need the resources to do the work, and we need to be unapologetic about that.”

LDF was a frequent critic of the Trump White House, and Nelson led a lawsuit against the previous administration for banning federal agencies and contractors conducting diversity training, per the report. 

Previous articleOff-Duty Cop at Barbershop Fatally Shoots Gunman Who Walked In and Killed His Barber (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO