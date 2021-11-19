NAACP President and CEO, Derrick Johnson Blasts Not Guilt Verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

*Here is a statement from Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO, regarding the NOT guilty verdict in the trail of Kyle Rittenhouse.

“The verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case is a travesty and fails to deliver justice on behalf of those who lost their lives as they peacefully assembled to protest against police brutality and violence. Rittenhouse’s decision to go to Kenosha and provoke protestors was unwarranted. Moreover, the outcome of this case sets a dangerous precedent. We have seen this same outcome time and time again; a justice system that presents different outcomes based on the race of the accused. This verdict is a reminder of the treacherous role that white supremacy and privilege play within our justice system. In the midst of this disappointing verdict, we must continue to work to ensure that those who seek to harm progress do not find refuge for their illicit acts in a system meant to protect victims.”

