Kyle Rittenhouse NOT Guilty on ALL Charges – Drops & Does Boohoo Act Again | WATCH

*Kyle Rittenhouse has been found not guilty in the killing of two men and the wounding of a third last year during a tumultuous night of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse appeared emotional as the verdicts were read, his face trembling in the courtroom Friday after the judge admonished those present from making any reaction.

The families of the two men who were fatally shot last year were summoned to the courtroom moments before the jury forewoman announced that the jury had unanimously found Rittenhouse innocent.

Once the verdicts were read, Rittenhouse broke down in tears and hugged one of his attorneys (watch it below).

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: The Hutchinson Report: Kyle ‘Kid’ Rittenhouse vs Trayvon Martin

The moment Kyle Rittenhouse was found NOT GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS. Chills. pic.twitter.com/6fixMsTb3M — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2021

During the trial, Rittenhouse took the stand in his own defense, claiming he had fired his AR-15 style rifle in self-defense and that he feared for his own life during the chaos of the night.

The verdict came two days after Rittenhouse’s attorneys called on the judge to declare a mistrial, claiming the defense team was given an inferior copy of a potentially critical video from prosecutors. It was the second mistrial motion from the defense in a week that have now become moot in the wake of the not-guilty verdicts.

Read/learn MORE at AJC.com.