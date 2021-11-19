Friday, November 19, 2021
‘Ghostbusters’ Are Back in ‘Afterlife’ and Better Than Ever

By Marie Moore
Lucky (Celeste O’Connor), Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), Podcat (Logan Kim) and Phoebe (McKenna Grace) in Columbia Pictures’ GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE.

*The “Ghostbusters” sequel “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” directed by Jason Reitman, is terrific and a must see. Expectations for a “Ghostbusters” reboot was nil after the 2016 “Ghostbusters” film, which was a disaster.

The New York premiere of “Afterlife” was more than a screening, it was an event for fans who showed up in jumpsuits, some with proton packs and PKE meters.

“Afterlife” has all the elements that make for great entertainment–a fantastic script and an endearing, talented cast.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Live ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Set – Kevin Hart to Play Gary Coleman’s Role

Director and cast inside the AMC theater in NYC for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” (MMoore Photo)

Ernie Hudson recalled it has been almost 40 years since the original and “It feels good be back.” Dan Aykroyd mused this “Ghostbusters” will reach a whole new generation. “You’ll have great grandkids watching the film now. There are great performances and a new look to the film.” Newcomer Paul Rudd reminisced about seeing “Ghostbusters” when he was a kid. “Everybody I knew saw it more than once and it became a cultural touchstone. It’s always been a part of pop culture.”

In “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a single mom (Carrie Coon), her two kids (Finn Wolfhard) and (Mckenna Grace), arrive in a small town. They soon begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather Egon (Harold Ramis) left behind. Grace says, “It’s insane how multi-generational this film is, but it’s also just so many different genres all at once.” 

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” cast and filmmakers having a fun time at New York Comic Con. (MMoore Photo)

Celeste O’Connor (Lucky), who catches the eye of “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard (Trevor) in the film says, “I think people can just expect a genuinely good time.”

“Afterlife” also stars Bill Murray, Bokeem Woodbine, Logan Kim, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is in theaters exclusively.

Marie Moorehttp://eurweb.com
Veteran syndicated journalist who covers film and television.

