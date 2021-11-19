Fat Joe, Remy Ma to Guest Host ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Thanksgiving Week

*Remy Ma and Fat Joe will take over “The Wendy Williams Show” as guest hosts while Wendy Williams continues to take time off for health-related reasons.

According to an announcement on Williams’ Instagram page, Fat Joe and Remy Ma have been tapped to host the beloved daytime talk show on Nov. 23 and 24.

As reported by MadameNoire, regular guest hosts Bevy Smith, Michael Yo, Devyn Simone and Elizabeth Wagmeister will return on Nov. 22.

The new season of “The Wendy Williams Show” premiered on Oct. 18 with guest hosts Devyn, Bevy, Elizabeth and Michael. Leah Remini also hosted for four days in October. Sherri Shepherd hosted Nov. 1 – Nov. 5.

Wendy Williams is not expected to return to her beloved daytime talk show anytime soon – and insiders claim she’ll be out for the entire month of November.

Michael Rapaport filled in earlier this month, followed by comedian Bill Bellamy who took over on Nov. 15. Famed talk show host Jerry Springer is also guest co-hosting with Steve Wilkos, Page Six reports.

According to show producers, guest hosts will continue to fill in while Williams takes time off to focus on her health.

Williams broke her silence and issued a statement on November 8, but remained coy about her health status.

“HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL!,” she began her statement via Instagram. “As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected.”

In her message, Williams also praised her guest hosts, saying, “I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there.

Speaking directly to her fans, Williams added, “I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love! You are everything to me. I’m doing everything I can to get back to work,” she continued, adding that however, right now, “Wendy has to focus on Wendy.”

Williams is reportedly battling Graves’ disease complications, and recovering from a breakthrough case of COVID-19. She also voluntarily checked herself into Beth Israel hospital for psychiatric care.