2004 SB Producer Says She Felt ‘Betrayed’ by Janet & Justin After Infamous Wardrobe Malfunction

*It seems like the drama surrounding Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake’s infamous 2004 Super Bowl performance lives to see another day.

In an upcoming episode of the docuseries ‘The New York Times Presents:’ former MTV senior vice president Salli Frattini, who was a producer for the halftime show, revealed that she “felt betrayed” by Janet Jackson, 55, and Justin Timberlake, 40, when their performance together ended in a controversial wardrobe malfunction. She said, “I was a wreck, personally, and I pretty much just lost it. I was in tears. People were crying. It was really upsetting. It’s very emotional. I felt betrayed.”

The producer continued, “My instincts told me that there was a private conversation between wardrobe, stylist and artist where someone thought this would be a good idea, and it backfired.”
“[Janet] never said anything to us. Here we are trying to ask the person that this has happened to … and she was gone. Then we sought out Justin. We pulled him aside one-to-one. ‘Justin, what just happened?’ He’s like, ‘That was never meant to happen. I was told you guys knew.’ We didn’t. He was very apologetic. He manned up.”

