Thursday, November 18, 2021
Yay or Nay? Tessica Brown (Gorilla Glue Girl) Records Ditty About Hair Ordeal | LISTEN

GorillaGlueGirl - Tessica Brown
Tessica Brown

*Tessica Brown is still trying to collect some coins from her viral moment!

Back in May, she fired off a cease and desist letters to several different people/entities through her attorney Jeffrey R. Klein over a viral song called “Bad Idea” — a track which rips her voice from her infamous Gorilla Glue video and remixes it into a song. Months later, she has now recorded her own titled “Ma Hair,” which remixes snippets from her original viral TikTok video, with additional lyrics.

Her manager, Gina Rodriguez, says Tessica recorded it in Hollywood last month, and the track was put together by independent music producer/engineer Phil Valley. It was said that Tessica and her team actually reached out to Nicki Minaj’s team in hopes of getting her on the track after the rap star shouted out ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ in her recent song, “Fractions.” However, Rodriguez says they never heard back from the booked and busy artist.

Previous articleMaryland Teacher Keishia Thorpe Wins $1M Global Teacher Prize
THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


