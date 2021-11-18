Thursday, November 18, 2021
Shocking Video Surfaces of Stevie J Accusing Wife Faith Evans of Cheating [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*A week after music producer Stevie J filed for divorce from singer Faith Evans comes a disturbing viral video of them arguing over her alleged infidelity.

The clip, which Stevie recorded, shows Faith repeatedly telling the former “Love & Hip Hop” star that she hates him. She then gets in bed with Stevie hovering over her and yelling about her cheating on him. He repeatedly calls her a b*tch while Evans pleads with him to leave her alone. 

The former Bad Boy Records producer accuses the songstress of sleeping with other men in their home.

“F*** you, too,” he claps back. “I ain’t goin’ nowhere. I hate you, too.”

He goes on to say, “You f***** n***** in my house. F*** you b****.”

Take a look at the Instagram video below.

READ MORE: Faith Evans Posts Video Of Her and Stevie J at Beach Amid Divorce

In the video, Stevie J is heard asking Faith why she cheated on him.

“How could you disrespect me though?” he says. “I ain’t do nothing to you. All I did was love you and you do that to me? How could you do that to me?”

This video comes a few days after Faith shared Instagram clips of her and Stevie soaking the sun on a beach day in Malibu. The video was posted days after Stevie filed for divorce on Nov. 8.

SandraRose.com writes, “Some fans speculated that the photos are old and that she’s reminiscing on the good old days. Court records show Stevie has not withdrawn his divorce action. Is Faith desperately clinging to a cheating man who no longer wants her?”

Stevie and Faith tied the knot in July 2018 in a small Vegas ceremony in a hotel room. The wedding blindsided their friends and family.

Stevie filed the petition for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court on November 8. He and Faith do not have any children together and it’s unclear if there is a prenup.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

