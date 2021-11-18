Thursday, November 18, 2021
Tami Roman Open to Husband Having Baby with Another Woman

By Ny MaGee
Tami Roman
photo source: Twitter

*Tami Roman is a woman of a certain age and her husband is exceptionally younger than she is. 

Roman is 51 and her hubby Reggie Youngblood is 34. The 17-year age difference seems to have strengthened their relationship over the years, but Roman admits she needs another woman’s womb to help her husband carry on his legacy. 

Roman recently explained to the hosts of “The Real” why she is open to Youngblood fathering a child with another woman, as the couple’s surrogacy journey is “on pause,” she said  

“I feel like I’m at a point where my career is starting to do and reward me for all of the time and my efforts that I’ve been in this business, she explained. 

“A baby for me right now, would just not be the thing to do,” she added.

Tami Roman

Roman said she offered Youngblood “an opportunity for us to take a break for a year or two and let him go find someone to have a child with. And then when he has his bab, we could get back together.” 

“You would genuinely be okay with that,” asked co-host Adrienne Houghton

Roman explained that not only is she cool with her husband having a baby with another woman, she would also help raise the child. 

“I would help raise the baby,” she said. 

“It’s just I don’t want to have it, I don’t want to get my eggs – it’s really about him being able to have his legacy here because he’s an only child. And he does not have any children so it’s really more for him than it is for me.”  

Roman added: “I believe in co-parenting. I think it’s a very valuable part of a child’s life.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

