Sickening: Ex-NFL RB Zac Stacy Beats Ex-GF In Front of Their 5-Month Old Son (Video)

*TMZ Sports released a horrific video Wednesday that showed former NFL running back Zac Stacy violently punching and slamming around his ex-girlfriend in front of their 5-month-old son.

The assault took place during an argument at Stacy’s home. He’s shown on surveillance video punching his baby’s mother in the head. She backs away from him and ends up seated on the sofa next to their baby. She’s heard saying, “Zac! Zac! The baby!” as he grabs her and flings her across the living room into the flat screen TV, which topples over onto her.

Stacy then grabs an object near the screaming baby and beams it into his ex’s head as she covers her face on the ground. He then snatches her to her feet and slams her into their baby’s bouncy seat on the floor, destroying the apparatus.

Stacy is then shown leaving, telling his son, “I love you” before slamming the door.

Watch below:

TMZ reports that the incident occurred at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, and that the woman went to the hospital, where she was treated for a potential head wound as well as bumps and bruises. She filed a restraining order against Stacy on Monday, in which she detailed the latter video of him body-slamming her into the bouncy seat.

“As I laid on the floor he began to yell at me, telling me I’m destructive. He then picked me up off the floor and off my feet and body slammed me into our son’s bouncy seat,” she wrote in the restraining order. She later added, “I fear for my life and my children’s lives.”

TMZ reports that the 30-year-old last played in the NFL in 2015. He had a three-year career with the Rams and Jets and saw his production diminish rapidly from season to season.

Stacy had a brief stint with the short-lived Memphis Express in the AAF during the 2019 season before that league ceased operations. He hasn’t played professional football since .