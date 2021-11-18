Thursday, November 18, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Babies

Sickening: Ex-NFL RB Zac Stacy Beats Ex-GF In Front of Their 5-Month Old Son (Video)

By EURPublisher01
0

Zac Stacy
Zac Stacy is shown throwing his ex-girlfriend into a television in front of their 5-month old son on the sofa

*TMZ Sports released a horrific video Wednesday that showed former NFL running back Zac Stacy violently punching and slamming around his ex-girlfriend in front of their 5-month-old son.

The assault took place during an argument at Stacy’s home. He’s shown on surveillance video punching his baby’s mother in the head. She backs away from him and ends up seated on the sofa next to their baby. She’s heard saying, “Zac! Zac! The baby!” as he grabs her and flings her across the living room into the flat screen TV, which topples over onto her.

Stacy then grabs an object near the screaming baby and beams it into his ex’s head as she covers her face on the ground. He then snatches her to her feet and slams her into their baby’s bouncy seat on the floor, destroying the apparatus.

Stacy is then shown leaving, telling his son, “I love you” before slamming the door.

Watch below:

TMZ reports that the incident occurred at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, and that the woman went to the hospital, where she was treated for a potential head wound as well as bumps and bruises. She filed a restraining order against Stacy on Monday, in which she detailed the latter video of him body-slamming her into the bouncy seat.

“As I laid on the floor he began to yell at me, telling me I’m destructive. He then picked me up off the floor and off my feet and body slammed me into our son’s bouncy seat,” she wrote in the restraining order. She later added, “I fear for my life and my children’s lives.”

TMZ reports that the 30-year-old last played in the NFL in 2015. He had a three-year career with the Rams and Jets and saw his production diminish rapidly from season to season.

Stacy had a brief stint with the short-lived Memphis Express in the AAF during the 2019 season before that league ceased operations. He hasn’t played professional football since .

Previous article’30’ Track: Adele Belts Snippet of Critics’ Favorite ‘To Be Loved’ From Her Sofa (Watch)
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO