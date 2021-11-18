Sheri Shepherd Lifts ‘Wendy Williams’ to Season High in Ratings | VIDEO

*It looks like Wendy Williams can take all the time she needs to heal and not worry about coming back to to her show too soon. That’s cause ratings for “The Wendy Williams Show” continue to be strong in her absence with its slue of guest hosts, and Sherri Shepherd, in particular.

According to The Wrap, for the week ending Nov. 7, episodes with Shepherd as guest host had a season high 0.9 rating! The show’s season premiere week (week ended Oct. 24) drew a 0.8 rating. Meanwhile, “Dr. Phil” still led all talk shows with a 1.8 rating, as it does most weeks.

Because of her medical status, celebs like Leah Remini, Whitney Cummings and Shepherd have filled in for Williams on the first few weeks of the new season of her talk show, which debuted Oct. 18.

As TheRoot notes, Shepherd has long been a favorite fill-in among the show’s fans, which makes sense considering the comedian and actress is a perfect fit for the show’s real talk style.

As you already know, season 13 of “The Wendy Williams Show” was delayed multiple times, first due to a breakthrough case of COVID-19 (Williams is fully vaccinated), and then later to other, unnamed medical issues.

Just last week, in an update, Williams told fans she is “making progress” amid the ongoing health complications that have kept her away from “The Wendy Williams Show” this season, but her physicians aren’t ready for her to make her big comeback to TV just yet.

“HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected,” Williams wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.”

She continued: “I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there. I also want to thank Debmar-Mercury and our stations for being so understanding and supportive while I work my way back. Most of all, I want to thank my fans. I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love! You are everything to me. I love spending my mornings with you all and I’m doing everything I can to get back to work, but right now Wendy has to focus on Wendy. I love you for watching.”