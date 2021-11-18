Surprise! Venus & Serena’s Famous Friends Showed Up for Them on Red Table Talk | WATCH

*Instead of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, it was Will Smith who held court at the Red Table with the Williams sisters, Venus and Serena.

On the down low, Big Will, who plays Serena and Venus’s father, Richard Williams, in the upcoming movie “King Richard,” arranged for the sisters’ famous friends to make remote appearances for a Q&A. yeah, it was a goodie.

“Some of your biggest fans heard you were coming here to the Red Table so they have some questions of their own. This one comes from a trailblazing champion sister, so let’s hear it,” Will said as Simone Biles appeared on the screen.

Biles, the Olympic world renown gymnast went on to tell the sisters about the “huge impact” they’ve had on her career and other Black athletes and Black women.

“I’m really grateful that I have them to look up to. I wish we were friends, but I’m pretty much just a big fan of them,” Simone said. Coco Gauff, who has defeated both Serena and Venus before turning 18, popped in and talked about how “far-fetched” she thought it was to be able to play a match against the sisters. “As a little girl, even now, it was so important to me to see two successful Black women dominating in a sport that was predominantly white. It let me believe that I could do that too,” Coco added.

Naomi Campbell, Karlie Kloss, and Novak Djokovic also made appearances. And like any true episode of RTT, as noted by Pop Sugar, there was a generational aspect with Serena and Venus’s sisters, Isha and Lyndrea Price, and their mother, Oracene Price, later joining them for their first interview as a family. Watch the full episode below!