Kanye West Releases Andre 3000 Track Without Drake Diss on ‘Donda’ Deluxe

*On Sunday, Kanye West dropped a new deluxe version of his “Donda” album, featuring a new track with Young Thug and Kid Cudi and the infamous “Life of the Party” song with Andre 3000 and IRKO.

We previously reported that Drake intensified his yearslong beef with Kanye West by leaking Ye’s André 3000-assisted song “Life of the Party,” which sees West diss Drizzy.

3 Stacks contributed a verse that was a tribute to his late mother, who died in 2013. He addressed Drake’s leak of the song in a statement to Variety, noting that when he initially received the track, Ye’s Drake diss was not on it.

Per Rolling Stone, “Life of the Party” was first played at a private “Donda” listening party in Las Vegas before it was cut from West’s official “Donda” album. Drake got a hold of the track and played it on the radio while promoting his latest album.

André 3000 addressed Drake’s leak of the track in a statement to Rolling Stone. He called the situation “unfortunate”.

“A few weeks ago Kanye reached out about me being a part of the Donda album,” 3 Stacks begins. “I was inspired by his idea to make a musical tribute to his mom. It felt appropriate to me to support the Donda concept by referencing my own mother, who passed away in 2013. We both share that loss. I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album but, unfortunately, I didn’t know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse. It was clear to me that an edited ‘clean’ format of the verse would not work without having the raw, original also available. So, sadly, I had to be omitted from the original album release.”

The Outkast member continues: “The track I received and wrote to didn’t have the diss verse on it and we were hoping to make a more focused offering for the Donda album but I guess things happen like they are supposed to. It’s unfortunate that it was released in this way and two artists that I love are going back and forth. I wanted to be on Certified Lover Boy too. I just want to work with people that inspire me. Hopefully I can work with Kendrick on his album. I’d love to work with Lil Baby, Tyler and JAY-Z. I respect them all.”