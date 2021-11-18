JAY-Z’s Roc Nation and REFORM Alliance’s Job Fair Kicks Off Nov. 18 in NYC at MSG

*JAY-Z’s Roc Nation and REFORM Alliance’s job fair kicks off at Madison Square Garden at 12 pm ET on Thursday, November 18, where thousands of positions across all levels will be available to revitalize New York’s workforce.

Per press release, several high-profile employers will be in attendance at Roc Nation’s job fair, including the National Football League (NFL), PUMA, Spotify, Union Square Hospitality Group, New York Yankees, Warner Music Group, JP Morgan, Tiffany & Co. and many more (full list HERE) alongside stars like Jadakiss and other surprise guests.

The job fair is open to the public and will enable attendees to receive free career development resources and job readiness support, including:

Resume Building Support & Interview Preparation

Haircut, Styling and Grooming Services

Expungement Aid

Access to Professional Attire

We caught up with Roc Nation Managing Director Dania Diaz ahead of the event to dish about what folks can expect, and how potential job seekers can prepare for the job fair. Check out what she had to say below.

What can folks attending the job fair expect at the event?

Guests can expect to access a full range of services to build their professional careers. We will have resume building and interview preparation support available as well as resources often overlooked like grooming services, access to professional attire, community resources, on-the-spot professional headshots and business cards, and expungement aid. We will also have some special celebrity guests attend to share some words of support and encouragement to job seekers. We’re so grateful to have an outpouring of support from our special guests as well as the participation of a variety of companies and organizations like Lowes, Footlocker, Live Nation, 40/40, National Football League (NFL), Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, PUMA, Spotify, Union Square Hospitality Group, New York Yankees, Life Camp, NYC Administration for Children’s Services, Warner Music Group, JP Morgan, Tiffany & Co. and more.

Talk about the added value that influencers like Jadakiss and JAY-Z’s Roc Nation bring to this event.

We’re eager to continue our mission of supporting communities around us with meaningful action and doing our part to help advance social good. We’re incredibly grateful to be propelled by leaders who use their platform and network to help others. With this support, we’ve been able to engage hundreds of globally recognized companies and organizations to employ thousands of New Yorkers.

What tips can you offer job seekers on how best to prepare for the job fair?

The one piece of advice I can give is don’t be afraid to ask for help. Oftentimes when it comes to seeking employment, many people are hesitant to expose themselves to other people because it is a vulnerable state to be in, but I can assure that all New York residents coming to the job fair this week will only be met with warmth and support. We know that people come from all walks of life and so we always work to understand and honor their path and individuality when they come to us for help.

Talk about the impact you’re hoping this initiative will have on the city?

We’re hoping to make a difference that not only impacts thousands of people, but leaves a lasting legacy with each of them. When we create opportunities for generational wealth and social mobility in our communities, we close those disparity gaps, and we begin to have a clearer vision of what our desired present and future can look like. We’re hoping this job fair is one of many seeds planted in making that happen.

Where can job seekers learn more on how to attend the job fair?

You can head to our website at jobfair.weareteamroc.com or keep up with us on socials @teamroc.