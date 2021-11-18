Thursday, November 18, 2021
Chris Tucker Reportedly Owes IRS $9M in Taxes

By Ny MaGee
chris tucker
Chris Tucker/photo via Twitter

*Chris Tucker reportedly owes the IRS more than $9 million in taxes dating back to 2002. 

Here’s more from USA Today:

In a complaint filed to Nevada federal court Monday and obtained by USA TODAY, attorneys say the 50-year-old actor owes federal taxes, tax penalties and interest from 2002, 2006, 2008 and 2010 that amount to $9.6 million. The amounts of money the “Rush Hour” actor allegedly owes to the IRS range from approximately  $481,000 in 2010 to $4.6 million in 2002, according to the lawsuit.

The total amount attorneys are seeking in taxes from Tucker totals $9,684,452.07. Attorneys say Tucker entered several installment agreements in 2010, 2011 and 2016 to pay the IRS back in lump sums over a 10-year period but payments were overdue by 1,112 days. 

“Despite notice and demand for payment of the assessments set forth above, Mr. Tucker has neglected, refused, or failed to fully pay the assessments against him,” the 16-page lawsuit states.

READ MORE: Chris Tucker Explains Why He Never Returned to ‘Friday’ Franchise

'Rush Hour'
Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker / ‘Rush Hour’

Tucker has starred in blockbusters such as “Rush Hour 2,” and “Rush Hour 3” and the fan favorite comedy “Friday,” produced by rapper Ice Cube

In a recent interview with the FlixTalk podcast, Tucker explained why he didn’t reprise his role for the two “Friday” sequels”.

“Back then, I gotta tell you, one of the reasons why I didn’t do the second one was because of the weed,” Tucker said. 

“Because I said, man, that movie became a phenomenon. I don’t want everybody smoking weed and I never really told people this because I kind of forgot about it, but it was one of the reasons why I didn’t do it. Because I said, ‘I don’t wanna represent everybody smoking weed.’ “

“And that’s one of the reasons why I said ‘Nah,’ ” he continued. “I didn’t wanna keep doing that character. It probably was good for me because it kept me moving to the next phase and next movies.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

