’30’ Track: Adele Belts Snippet of Critics’ Favorite ‘To Be Loved’ From Her Sofa (Watch)

*The track from Adele’s forthcoming “30” album that had critics salivating was “To Be Loved.”

The singer took to Instagram and decided to give the rest of us a taste of what all the hype is about … from the comfort of her living room sofa.

Watch below:

Variety‘s review of “30” singled out “To Be Loved” for the highest praise, stating: “The most bravura vocal on an album that has a surfeit of them comes with the penultimate track, “To Be Loved” — seven minutes of nothing but Adele and co-writer-producer Tobias Jesso Jr.’s piano. It’s not just the best singing Adele has ever delivered; you might leave it thinking it’s one of the best vocals anyone has ever recorded.”

The review continued, “That may just be the emotional Stockholm syndrome talking, this far into the track list, but you’ll see what we mean when you get there. Both you and the marriage might feel dead as she delivers this edgy, operatic soliloquy, arguing for the necessity of giving up the safety and security of a barely serviceable union in the faith that a greater love is possible.”