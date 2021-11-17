Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Will Smith on His Spiritual Awakening: ‘I Started Hoping There Was Something Else’ (Watch)

Aunjanue Ellis and Will Smith
Aunjanue Ellis and Will Smith of the film “King Richard” – Associated Press screenshot

*After an extensive break from the limelight, during which his life got flipped-turned upside down, Will Smith is back with an emotional new memoir and the critically acclaimed film “King Richard,” where he plays Richard Williams, the father of tennis star siblings Venus and Serena Williams.

Smith tells the Associated Press that his reemergence comes after an extensive period of introspection prompted by family turmoil.

“Everything was going so well. And everybody was miserable,” he said, adding that he began to question what truly made him happy in his spirit.

“I started bumping up against the ceiling of what material pursuits can deliver,” he explained. “I climbed a whole lot of mountains and started to realize the carrot on the stick of material success. I guess I started hoping there was something else because if hit movies was all there was, I was gonna be a mess.”

Watch above.

