Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Babies

2-Year-Old Hero Dons Cape and Flies to his Final Chemo Session After Yearlong Treatment (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
Noah
Noah dons a cape and runs through UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital to celebrate his last day of chemo (Nikki Danielle Taylor, Instagram)

*A 2-year-old boy battling cancer celebrated his final chemotherapy treatment at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles by running through the halls in a gold “superhero” cape, a moment his mom captured on video and posted to Instagram.

Since 2021, Noah has been treated for a very rare type of cancer, undergoing lung surgeries, a liver transplant and chemotherapy in his valiant battle against the disease.

The moments leading up to his final chemo treatment were captured by mom of two Nikki Danielle Taylor after her son underwent a year of cancer treatment.

The now-viral video is dramatic enough, but Moms posted the clip in slow motion and added swelling orchestral music, ensuring that you will definitely need a tissue.

Watch below:

